DENHAM SPRINGS – Just over a week after dropping a five-set marathon Denham Springs returned the favor when they were back at home Wednesday to host Walker in a nondistrict match.
“I think there was a little bit of extra motivation since we lost to Walker just last week,” Denham Springs coach Pam Dubuy said of last Monday’s 18-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, and 15-11 defeat at Walker.
After cruising to a first set victory, Denham Springs won two battles in a row to complete a sweep of parish foe Walker, 25-17, 25-20, and 25-22.
Propelled by a 13-1 run to come back from down from a four-point deficit, Denham Springs took the first set 25-17. The second set was more tightly contested, with both teams trading the lead throughout.
“They’ve gotten so much better over the past year,” Denham Springs Sophie Faircloth said of Walker. “I think we went into last week not really expecting as much as we should of. And they definitely proved themselves, they were fantastic. This week we came back and we knew that we had to make this our game because we didn’t want to go down like last week.”
However, the Yellow Jackets got the separation they needed late when they broke a 19-18 advantage by the Lady Cats with a 7-1 run to win the set 25-20.
“The first set definitely wasn’t what we wanted,” said Walker coach Kaylee Guidry, whose team got 24 digs from Alexis Shirley along with 10 digs, 8 kills and 3 aces from Anna Ferrand. “I think we showed a little more fight in the next two sets. The team that made the adjustments won the game. We just didn’t adjust tonight and gave us the end result. It will be something we have to grow from, for sure but I thought we had some fight after that first set.”
The final set was just as competitive with nine lead changes. Locked into a 21-21 tie late in the match, the Yellow Jackets (5-6) took advantage of some key errors by the Lady Cats (6-6) after marathon volleys to rattle off four points to complete the sweep with a 25-22 victory.
“I think we work best under pressure in a weird way,” Faircloth said. “We’ve been working a lot lately on pushing and fighting back when things get a little risky. And it helps when it’s a team like Walker or Live Oak who we already have a rivalry with.”
They didn’t post gaudy numbers, but the trio of Faircloth, Mandolyn Donohue, and Kailey Dunham came up with clutch points when the Yellow Jackets needed them.
Faircloth finished with six kills and an ace while Donohue and Dunham had five kills each.
“(Dunham) is such an aggressive hitter and Mandolyn has such awesome tips,” Faircloth said. “So, I think it helps that we all have a strong presence up at the net.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.