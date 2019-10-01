DENHAM SPRINGS – Through 2 ½ sets Denham Springs found itself in the exact position it wanted to be in against Baton Rouge High in District 3-I action.
The Lady Jackets had split the first two sets – winning the second 25-20 – and going on to forge a 6-all tie in the pivotal third set.
Baton Rouge then went a spurt midway through the set en route to a 25-12 victory and fought off Denham Springs 25-23 in the finale to win the match 3-1 on Tuesday at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
“The second game didn’t carry into the third like I expected it to,” Denham Springs coach Pam Dubuy said. “You’re on a high and you want to stay there and not be brought down. Usually when you serve-receive that’s a time you can put it to them to get the ball back and get the momentum going. I felt like they kind of sat on their heels, made mistakes that we shouldn’t.”
Denham Springs (7-11, 0-2 in district) roared out to a 7-1 start in the opening set behind the serving of Kate Beatty that included a pair of aces.
Baton Rouge (10-7, 2-1) answered with a 14-3 run that not only erased the earlier deficit, but the Bulldogs took the lead for good at 11-10 and never trailed again after taking advantage of four service aces.
“We didn’t communicate on certain balls and they’re running into each other,” Dubuy said. “We had a lot of that. That was very frustrating because we’ve worked and worked on it and it’s still not clicking. When we’re scrimmaging in practice, they’re giving it their all and then we get into the game, it’s why can’t you take what we’ve done in practice into the game. I don’t know how I can fix that.”
Dubuy tried a common tactic she’s relied on plenty this season and that was to tinker with her lineup around constants Kailey Dunham and Sophie Faircloth.
The result was a 25-20 win in the second set where Mallory Landry directed a balanced offense with four players – Dunham, Faircloth, Amelia Van Oss and Mandolyn Donohue each having two kills.
The Lady Jackets overcame an 8-4 deficit and took the lead for good at 9-8 on Dunham’s service ace. They were able to fend off any serious challenges, getting to 24-18 on Donohue’s kill and a Baton Rouge error when Van Oss ended the set with a kill.
“I’ve changed up the lineups almost every game, I just don’t know which lineup’s going to come to play that game,” Dubuy said. “We only have a few that are constants in there to pick up the team.”
The expected momentum shift from the second-set win didn’t materialize as hoped and Denham Springs, which was locked in a 6-6 tie, lost control of the set thereafter with Baton Rouge opening a commanding 18-7 advantage that included holding serve for 10 consecutive points.
Denham Springs rallied from a four-point deficit and behind the strong service game of Claire Button, briefly took a 13-12 lead in the fourth set where Arlivia Ross delivered a kill.
Baton Rouge took a 14-13 lead and held a one-point edge at 21-20, 22-21 and 24-23 when the Bulldogs, following a timeout, finished the match with a kill.
“When they called timeout, I wanted us to get our serve in and capitalize on them making an error,” Dubuy said. “But if they didn’t make an error, then I needed the defense to step it up and be ready.”
