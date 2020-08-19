WATSON -- Things are a little bit different for the Live Oak volleyball team this season in more ways than one.
Janie Tidwell has taken over as the team's new coach, and she's adjusting to the role in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While it sounds like a lot to take in, Tidwell said the transition on both fronts has gone smoothly.
"The girls have been really good and real resilient with changes and coming in on days that they're not (at school) so we can have practice and try to get as ready as we can be," said Tidwell, who came to Live Oak after serving as an assistant at Zachary. "Everybody's been great as far as the transition goes. It is what it is -- the COVID and the masks, and the limited contact. You just make the best out of what you can, and everybody's been really good about making that adjustment."
Live Oak had right at 25 players at Wednesday's practice after working out in two groups -- upperclassmen and freshmen -- over the summer. The Eagles are able to use two nets on their court for practice, enabling the team to work on drills simultaneously.
"If I had one (court), we'd have to split it into two different groups to keep the numbers down ...," Tidwell said. "Then you'd have to really be selective of who's in what group so that you can work and make sure you have enough people that are competitive in one group, because otherwise, you don't really get anything out of it."
Tidwell took over in the program in the summer and said she went back to the basics on the volleyball side of things with an eye toward building individual an team skills.
"I keep trying to tell them the better you become makes the team better because it's a team sport," she said. "It doesn't do you (any good) to have 15 kills a game if you have nobody that can pass the ball. As a hitter, you've got to realize you've got to have the pass, and the passer's got to have a set, and then you get your hit. It's almost like you want to give the hitting stats to the passer or the setter so that they can realize 'I didn't do what I did without this starting here' because a lot of times they forget that. But I think they've done really well with that, and they've known each other for a long time, so it's not like you've got to build that friendship, but you've got to build that team bond."
"They've been very receptive," Tidwell continued. "They've been very good about pushing each other. They communicate well. They'll just step up, and the upperclassmen are really good about helping the underclassmen understanding positioning. It's been really good. It's a good little group of kids. It really is."
She also said she's put accountability on the team.
"I try to tell them every day, they kind of have to self-govern," she said. "You need to give all you can and expect (the same from your) teammates. If they're not giving all of their effort, then you need to let them know because they're not doing you any good or themselves. You're not here every day ... working hard and trying to improve our group if you have somebody that's just not into it, and hopefully it will get them to realize that as a group they're going to get much better. They're getting there, and they're starting to communicate."
Tidwell said the cupboard isn't bare at Live Oak, calling last season's team, coached by Chastity Sims, 'scrappy', while noting the contest with Zachary went five sets and could have gone either way.
"I think they just needed a little a little bit of tweaking, or maybe they just needed something fresh," Tidwell said. "It's not necessarily anything that they were missing. It's just maybe something needed be done a little bit differently."
Over the summer, Tidwell had her son, Jacob, and some former Live Oak and Zachary players work with the team.
"I told them I don't know everything, but I can find somebody that does, so if there's something you need to work on and I can't help you, I will get somebody here. If you want it, I will find somebody that will work with you on that. It's just about opening up other avenues and different areas that we have," Tidwell said.
