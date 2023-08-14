Live Oak VB Practice 1

Live Oak volleyball players go through a drill at practice last Friday.

WATSON – If there’s one thing Live Oak volleyball coach Janie Tidwell wants her team to know, it’s that little things really do mean a lot.

“Our practice shirt have ‘.04’ on the back of them, because one year it was .05, one year .04 – that’s how much of power ranking point basically that we missed it (playoffs),” Tidwell said after going over season goals with her team Friday while pointing out a handful of losses last season that might have put the Eagles into the postseason if they had been wins. “That’s that one ball you don’t go for. That’s that one serve you miss. That’s that one half-effort. You’ve got to realize that it all matters.”

Live Oak VB Practice 2

Live Oak volleyball coach Janie Tidwell demonstrates a technique to players during last Friday's practice.

