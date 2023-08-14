WATSON – If there’s one thing Live Oak volleyball coach Janie Tidwell wants her team to know, it’s that little things really do mean a lot.
“Our practice shirt have ‘.04’ on the back of them, because one year it was .05, one year .04 – that’s how much of power ranking point basically that we missed it (playoffs),” Tidwell said after going over season goals with her team Friday while pointing out a handful of losses last season that might have put the Eagles into the postseason if they had been wins. “That’s that one ball you don’t go for. That’s that one serve you miss. That’s that one half-effort. You’ve got to realize that it all matters.”
With that being said, Tidwell noted the Eagles have shown signs of improvement as they prepare for the upcoming season.
“Our record was better last year than it was the year before, so each year is getting better,” Tidwell said. “They’re getting a little more disciplined. They’re getting a little bit more bought in.”
The biggest challenge for the Eagles this season is replacing three seniors who earned first-team All-Parish honors last season in Chloe Magee, Kailyn Lemoine and Kylie Price as well as Laney McDonald. Brooklyn Seals was also an honorable mention All-Parish selection.
“Those are shoes that, you can’t fill those,” Tidwell said. “We’re not going to have that Chloe Magee or that Kailyn Lemoine or Kylie with the sets and Laney stepping up.”
The Eagles head into the season with one senior on the roster in Haylie Howitz, who will form the team’s core group with juniors Emily Loper, Ashlyn Simpson, Amelie’ LaFleur as well as sophomores Jeanne Janise and Da’Miya Dunn. Juniors Elisha Hodges and Lea Broussard are also in the mix.
“We’re very young, and we tell them I’m not looking for another one of these specific people (graduated seniors),” Tidwell said. “I just need you to be the best you can be and contribute, and we find other ways. People have to step up. Somebody’s got to step into each one of those roles. It’s not a comparison. It’s not a ‘well, this one would have done that.’ It’s what can you do right now in this situation to make us better?”
Tidwell said the team will have to rely on more ball control and have a better team mindset this season. She said the team has worked on setting goals and team bonding heading into the season.
“It’s the same stuff you tell every team, but this team has to understand that the stronger their team bond is on the court, regardless of what’s going on outside, then it makes us better when we’re all working toward the same goal …,” Tidwell said. “So we’re going to have better passes. We’re going to have to have defense doing their thing, because you’re just not going to have those one or two players who you can just get a side-out with. It’s going to be more team-oriented, because you’re going to have to rely on everybody to do their part.”
“That’s been our challenge so far is getting them to push each other and understand that cohesiveness when we all want the same thing is really important with this group going forward because of the talent we lost last year with the four seniors we had.”
The roster features 13 new players – 12 freshmen and one sophomore – and that’s where Tidwell said the Eagles’ effort in summer league play was key in the team’s development.
“A lot of them are still understanding the game, so the few that are upperclassmen … have experience, but some of them have never played varsity, so seeing them be able to play in different roles (was important),” Tidwell said. “With where we’re at now across the board, more of them are having to actually fight for a position, which we haven’t had that in the past. Now, you need to show me that you want to have this position because I have three or four more that can do the same thing. The dynamics this year are completely different than last year because of the personnel and the experience and just the whole aspect of what we’re doing going forward. It’s nice to see them compete for a position and want to be able to have that position because they haven’t had to do that before.”
The other challenge for the Eagles is finding depth.
“Sometimes you always want defensive players, and I’ve got to find height,” Tidwell said. “Everybody will have to step up at some point. There are some people that have been defensive players only that are having to play front row, and they’ll get some experience. It’s going to be interesting how we throw them together.”
Live Oak’s schedule features matches with Central, Episcopal, McKinley, Central Private, Port Allen, Springfield, Hammond, Doyle and others.
“I tried to set us up for success with the schedule that we have with opportunities – give us more opportunities to win,” Tidwell said.
The district schedule features a single round facing Dutchtown, Walker, Denham Springs, East Ascension and St. Amant.
“I think with those teams that we compete well with – EA, Denham and Walker – it should put a little more sense of, not really urgency, but there should be more of an aspect of the fact that we don’t get a second shot at them, so let’s take this shot, do the best that we can do with it, and then go from there,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell is realistic about the team’s expectations heading into the season.
“I think with we’ll hold our own this year,” Tidwell continued. “Next year, I think we’ll be much better than this year just because it’s like starting new with everything. I think this year is going to be more of a building. Rebuilding, yes. I mean, you lose seniors every year, but this is the first time Haylie and my juniors haven’t had Chloe and Kailyn and Kylie for sure, so they’re having to learn how to survive without that. That’s why I think it’s going to take them this year to figure it out, and then next year know what to bring forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.