The Live Oak volleyball team notched a 25-20, 25-7, 25-16 win over Central Private on Thursday.
Kate Campbell had eight kills, six digs, a block and an ace, while Chloe Magee added four kills, three digs, an ace and a block, and Rylee Parnell had three kills and two blocks.
