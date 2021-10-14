Live Oak defeated East Ascension 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 in Division I, District IV volleyball action Wednesday.
Chloe Magee had 10 kills, two aces, 21 digs and a block to lead Live Oak, while Hanna Stout had 12 digs. Kailyn Lemoine added four kills, an ace and six digs.
For EA, Katie Frank had seven kills, an assist and five digs, Corin Waguespack added eight kills and 20 digs, Skyla Rann had a kill, 17 assists, an ace and eight digs, while Lexie Bourque had a kill an ace and 18 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.