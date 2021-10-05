Live Oak picked up a 25-17, 25-27, 25-21, 25-15 district volleyball win over Walker on Monday at Live Oak.
For Live Oak, Chloe Magee had 16 kills, one ace and 15 digs, Rylee Parnell added 17 kills, Hanna Stout had one kill and 15 digs and Kearston Johnson had three kills, two aces and three digs.
For Walker, Ashton Bailey had nine kills, 11 assists and one ace, Ali Kennedy had eight kills, one assist, three aces and six digs, Reese Patten added eight kills, two aces and 15 digs, while Mya Vidrine had three kills and 11 assists and Kaydence Dean chipped in six digs.
