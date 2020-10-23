Live Oak picked up a 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 win over Woodlawn in volleyball action Thursday.
Jaelyn Ray led Live Oak with seven digs, four kills and three aces, while Rylee Parnell added six kills, a dig and a block.
Kennadi Harris had eight digs, five kills, two aces and one block for Woodlawn, while Reagan McDowell added eight kills and four blocks, and Marie Sierra had six assists and four digs.
