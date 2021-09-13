The Live Oak volleyball team went 0-2 in a tri-match event with Central and Episcopal at Live Oak on Saturday.
Central defeated Live Oak, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16, while Episcopal picked up a 29-27, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 win over the Lady Eagles.
Episcopal defeated Central, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18.
Chloe Magee had 18 kills, four aces, four blocks and 34 digs for Live Oak (0-2), while Rylee Parnell added 24 kills, two aces and two blocks. Alyssa Holden had one kill, one ace, 14 digs and 40 assists.
For Central (2-1), Autumn Vessier had two kills, 50 assists, three aces and 16 digs, while Jaida Alvin had 33 kills, two aces, 22 digs and three blocks. Emma Dungan had three assists, one ace and 33 digs.
For Episcopal (3-1), Izzy Besselman had 36 kills, three assists, six aces, 31 digs and three blocks, Lauren Patterson had 12 kills, 26 assists, six aces and 17 digs. Mason Bruns had 28 kills, one dig and seven blocks.
