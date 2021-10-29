The regular season is winding down, but Thursday’s volleyball match between Live Oak and Springfield was a learning experience for both teams.
Live Oak jumped out to a lead in the first and rallied in the second and third in a 3-0 win (25-12, 25-18, 25-21) over the Lady Bulldogs at Springfield.
“We keep telling them to compete,” Live Oak coach Janie Tidwell said. “They’re competing. We’re hanging in there with good teams. We’re hanging in there with teams that we’re even with. We’re just not competing to win, so it’s a completely different mindset.
“In the first set and second set, they played really well,” Tidwell continued. “They competed to win, and we won pretty significantly. In the third set, I wanted my middles to hit outside some … I just wanted to change some stuff up. That’s what I was telling them too, it doesn’t matter what six are out here. The game does not change. You’ve still got to pass. You’ve still got to set. You’ve still got to hit the ball. You’ve still got to serve the ball in.”
Meanwhile, Springfield, which is at No. 23 in the unofficial Division IV power ratings, used the match to work on some new wrinkles.
“We’ve had a hard time just getting in the gym, getting gym time in, practicing,” Lady Bulldogs coach Jennifer Hebert said. “We went with a new defense (Thursday) that we studied on paper. We didn’t get a chance to go through it, so we knew the first game would be bumpy, which it was, and then we got better … The third game, I thought we were going to take the third game, and right there at the end, Live Oak pulled out a run that we couldn’t stop, but it makes me feel good that we’re on the right track going into this weekend (at the Dunham tournament). We have some more time to go through it all and put it in play for the playoffs.”
The Eagles, who close out the season Friday against Zachary, grabbed the momentum early in the third set as an ace by Rylee Parnell and a kill by Chloe Magee put Live Oak ahead 11-4.
Springfield chipped away as Marina Daniels served on four straight points as the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of Live Oak errors to cut the lead to 11-9.
The Lady Bulldogs got within a point four times before tying the match at 16-16 on a Live Oak kill error.
The set was tied again at 18-18 before Springfield took its first lead at 19-18 on another Live Oak kill error. Springfield led 21-18 before Live Oak closed out the match with a 7-0 run, fueled by a string of Springfield errors.
“They have good hitters, but we had a run of seven errors in a row, and still kept it close, so that’s what we’ve got to do is that we’ve got to get momentum on our side and keep it,” Hebert said. “We fight, fight fight, fight and win a great point, and then make an error on the next ball. We’ve had a hard time this season getting momentum on our side, keeping it on our side, but that goes right with the mental toughness.”
Said Tidwell: “I’m proud of the fact that they were able to just kind of stay focused and come back, because we’ve been on the other side of the net where we’ve been up and then lost the lead and then play passive. I told them every time we back down, we try to play passively, that’s when we make our errors. We hit a ball in the bottom of the net, or we swing that ball out versus being aggressive. If you’re going to make a mistake, be aggressive when you do it. You’ve got to change that mindset, and you know that you can.”
Live Oak got rolling early in the first set as Colbie Seals had an ace and Magee three kills during a run that put the Lady Eagles ahead 10-5.
“We struggle a lot with getting ahead of the game, and once we start getting down, we just stay down, and it’s kind of a snowball effect, so it’s really important for us to get a good start because once we have that momentum, it’s kind of hard to stop it, the same way if we don’t have the momentum, it’s hard to regain it,” Live Oak’s Alyssa Holden said. “The whole goal is to try to get the serve and that coin flip and keep the serves going in so we can keep up our energy …”
Katie McCabe’s kill got Springfield within 13-10, but Kearston Johnson served on six straight points, including an ace, to push the lead to 19- 10.
“In the games I feel like we’ve lost recently, it’s definitely been that we’re with them and get six down and then can’t catch back up,” Hebert said. “We just have those spurts where we allow those runs on us, and it’s hard for us to come back from that.”
Seals had an ace and Kailyn Lemoine a kill during a 6-2 burst to close out the set, which was capped by Magee’s kill.
“They had fun tonight,” Tidwell said. “They haven’t had fun. They’ve competed, but we were making some plays that they haven’t made. In the past, you dig a ball that’s hit right at you, and it’s like, ‘you’re supposed to do that.’ You’re supposed to be able to serve receive a ball to where it needs to be. You’re supposed to be able to block a ball. They’re celebrating the things that you should be doing anyway. It’s when you dive for a ball and you make a great up and we get a play going. That’s the ones that you’re like, ‘OK, now we’ve got this.’ That’s your momentum boost.”
Katie Riddle’s ace and Daniels’ kill put Springfield ahead 6-3 in the second set before Live Oak tied it at 7-7 on Lemoine’s kill.
Springfield led 10-8 before Live Oak began to pull away as Alyssa Holden served on eight straight points, including two aces, putting the Eagles ahead 16-10.
Springfield cut the lead to 18-15 on Riddle’s ace, but kills by Parnell, Magee and Lemoine, along with Springfield errors, fueled a 7-3 burst to close out the set.
“It’s definitely going to boost up our confidence,” Holden said of the win. “It really shows what we can do. We’ve been doing good in games, but definitely not to our greatest potential, and I think that kind of highlights our potential and how well we really can do when we work together ..”
