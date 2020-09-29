The Live Oak volleyball picked up its first win of the season Monday, defeating St. John of Plaquemine 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 11-25, 15-13.
Kate Campbell led Live Oak with nine kills, three aces, 16 digs and a block, Chloe Magee added 10 kill and seven digs, Jaelyn Ray chipped in six kills, five aces and three digs, while Hanna Stout had 10 digs.
On Saturday, Airline picked up a 25-13, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22 win over Live Oak in Ruston.
Rylee Parnell had eight kills and two blocks, Magee had 13 kills, a block and an ace, while Rylie Angelle had 16 assists and an ace.
Ruston defeated Live Oak, 25-18, 25-23, 29-27.
Magee had seven kills, an ace and two blocks, Campbell added seven kills, and two blocks, while Kailyn Lemoine had five kills and two blocks.
