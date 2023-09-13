SPRINGFIELD – With both teams still trying to figure things out a few weeks into the season, the Live Oak and Springfield volleyball teams put on a thriller.
The Eagles scored the final 10 points of the set, grabbing a 3-2 victory (25-22, 25-19, 11-25, 20-25, 15-5) Tuesday at the Springfield gym.
The match was a learning experience for both teams and coaches.
“Obviously, the third and fourth sets weren’t real good,” Live Oak coach Janie Tidwell said. “I don’t know what happens, but that’s typical for us. Unfortunately, we can’t finish. They think it’s just going to be another cake walk … Springfield was scrappy, and they played hard. They always play hard against us. It’s always a battle between us … but I think they (Live Oak) found a way to win. In the fifth set, got into business and took care of it and kind of shut them down like we did in the first two sets. Luckily, we had five sets to go.”
Said Springfield coach Lisa Blanchard: “This is the team that we’ve been looking for the entire season so far – the team we had tonight.”
“We just need to build on it though,” Springfield assistant coach Chris Blanchard said. “We need to take this and understand how bad it hurts. Live Oak’s a good team. They’re well-coached. They play well. They’ve been a good team for a few years now.”
“It’s just one of those things where we’ve got to learn to start earlier and finish like we played games three and four,” Chris Blanchard continued. “We’re a relatively young team, so it’s just building blocks. We just keep building, keep trying to get better every day, every practice, every week, learn from every game. The other thing is we’ve got to learn to practice with the intensity that we just played with. If we do that, then our girls have a lot of fun times to look forward to.”
After Springfield rallied to tie the match at 2-2, the final set was tied four times – the last at 5-5 on a kill by Live Oak’s Da’Miaya Dunn.
From there, Live Oak’s Haley Howitz served on 10 straight points as Dunn had two kills and Emma LeJeune another during the run as the Eagles also took advantage of Springfield errors.
“I was just looking for the seams and just kept serving to the same player and getting in their heads,” Howitz said of the run. “If you see that’s working, then just keep serving to them, bit if it’s not, then pick another seam. I was serving to the same person, and it just kept working for me. That last serve, I just changed it up a little bit, and that worked too.”
After Live Oak grabbed a 2-0 lead after the first two sets, Springfield jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third set, including a pair of aces by Shy Williams.
Dunn had a kill, Howitz an ace and Phynix Chavez a kill to cut the lead to 8-7.
Springfield’s Kacie Riddle did all the serving during an 11-0 run which put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 19-7 on Lily Effler’s kill.
“Coach was giving me calls on where to serve, and it was really working,” Riddle said. “I think we needed it a lot, and we really started to work as a team after I got that run. We all came together and started to play well.”
Live Oak got within 23-11 before Springfield got the final two points of the set, capped by Riddle’s kill.
“The first two sets were going our way,” Tidwell said. “The third set, we were set up for success. I changed one thing with the setter to give my setter some experience because ball control was good in the first two sets, and it just went to pieces. Kudos to Springfield. They played hard and they didn’t give up. A lot of teams give up when they go down 2-0, and they didn’t, and they played hard …”
The fourth set featured five ties – the last at 5-5 – before an ace by Chavez and kills by Jeanne Janise and LaFleur put Live Oak ahead 13-8.
Springfield chipped away, with Mary White’s kill tying the score at 14-14.
“We learned that we can’t go in expecting it to be easy,” White said. “We went in thinking, ‘OK, we have a chance.’ Well, we lost the first two (sets), and then we come back and we can win, and it’s like ‘OK, well we can win, so why didn’t we try this hard in the first place?’”
Howitz had an ace during a run which put Live Oak up 19-15 before Effler had a kill, and Charlee Davis an ace to tie the set at 19-19.
“We learned that if we play up to our abilities, we can compete,” Chris Blanchard said. “Not every break’s going to go our way. Not every ball’s going to land our way, but when we play up to our capabilities and our abilities, we have a chance to compete really, really well.”
“It wasn’t scheme,” Chris Blanchard said of the Lady Bulldogs’ comeback. “They started playing with energy and confidence. When you do that, it seems that balls start falling your way.”
Effler had two kills and a block to key a 6-1 burst by the Lady Bulldogs to close out the set.
“Mainly, I felt like I could just get through the block easier, so I was just doing what worked for me,” Effler said of her play at the net. “I felt like I was playing a lot smarter this game than I usually do. I just felt a lot more motivated by my teammates. Everybody got excited. We were all working together really well. I also kind of got a little competitive against the other team after I blocked for the first time against them. It was just really good chemistry all at once, and it worked for everyone.”
Janise had an ace and Howitz had a pair of kills and an ace, helping Live Oak jump out to a 10-4 lead in the first set.
The Eagles led 22-15 before White had two kills and Emma Thornton another, helping cut the advantage to 23-22 before Janise and LaFleur had consecutive kills to end the set.
LaFleur had an ace to snap a 3-3 tie in the second set before Dunn had two blocks and two kills during a run which put Live Oak ahead 8-4.
“The last couple of weeks, I’ve been kind of struggling on my slides and all my sets, so my coach told me just let it go and play volleyball, and I get out there in the second set and I play volleyball and it just happened for me,” Dunn said. “I’ve got to stay out my head and just play volleyball.”
Springfield got within a point twice – the second time at 9-8 on Williams’ kill – before Howitz had consecutive aces and Dunn a kill, putting Live Oak ahead 19-13.
The Lady Bulldogs cut the lead to 21-18 before LeJeune had an ace during a 4-1 burst to close out the set.
“A win like this, it really builds our confidence,” Howitz said. “This year, we’ve got a great group of girls – a lot of chemistry. We were down a little bit, but we picked it up, and we just count on each other and got on a roll.”
The Lady Bulldogs are also looking to build on the loss.
“I feel like moving forward, we are going to continue to improve drastically,” Effler said. “If we play anything like we played just now, we’re going to improve a lot.”
