Live OakSpringfield volleyball Haley Howitz

Live Oak's Haley Howitz waits on a serve against Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD – With both teams still trying to figure things out a few weeks into the season, the Live Oak and Springfield volleyball teams put on a thriller.

The Eagles scored the final 10 points of the set, grabbing a 3-2 victory (25-22, 25-19, 11-25, 20-25, 15-5) Tuesday at the Springfield gym.

Live Oak-Springfield volleyball Kacie Riddle

Springfield's Kacie Riddle prepares to serve against Live Oak.
Live Oak-Springfield Volleyball Ashlyn Simpson

Live Oak's Ashlyn Simpson makes a play on the ball against Springfield.

