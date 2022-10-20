LOHS-WHS VB Choloe Magee, Kendall Nall, Gracie Richards

Live Oak's Chloe Magee makes a play at the net as Walker's Kendall Nall (20) and Gracie Richards (4) defend during Wednesday's match at Live Oak.

WATSON – Live Oak’s Chloe Magee promised an entertaining match before it began, and the Eagles and Walker delivered.

Live Oak scored a 3-1 win over the Lady Cats in Division I, District 6 volleyball action Wednesday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium. The Eagles won 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, with the final three sets going back and forth.

LOHS-WHS VB Mya Vidrine

Walker's Mya Vidrine serves during Wednesday's match at Live Oak.
LOHS-WHS VB Kyle Price

Live Oak's Kylie Price serves during Wednesday's match against Walker.

