WATSON – Live Oak’s Chloe Magee promised an entertaining match before it began, and the Eagles and Walker delivered.
Live Oak scored a 3-1 win over the Lady Cats in Division I, District 6 volleyball action Wednesday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium. The Eagles won 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, with the final three sets going back and forth.
“Walker always plays well, not just because it’s us, but it’s always a good match,” Live Oak coach Janie Tidwell said. “The last time we played them, it was four (sets). Last year, I think they all went five, so it’s always a fun match to play with them. Kudos to them and coach (Walker interim coach Mina) Williams. They’re having fun. They’re making stuff happen. They’re executing, and I like watching them play.”
“We found a way to win, which I’m glad,” Tidwell said. “We had spots where we were just playing spot on, killing it, aces, and were executing well, and then there were lulls in it. Luckily, they were able to pull through those lulls.”
The outcome wasn’t what Williams was looking for, but she couldn’t complain about her team’s effort.
“We played them tighter than we did the last time we played them … so there’s an improvement,” Williams said. “I think our energy and vibe are better. I think they’re playing better together. Mentally, we’re trying to just be mentally tough. We get down on ourselves too much, and we stop believing, and so we’ve been trying to really work on just being disciplined and mentally tough. We’re in a tough district, and we know that we’re going to have to show up playing every night playing good volleyball.”
The Eagles jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first set before Walker got as close as 13-10.
“We missed too many serves that first set,” Williams said. “I think we gave them the first four or five points with … hitting errors. I think we had three or four missed serves in that game as well, so we’re trying to do things like that that we have complete control over that we just need to do better at. They know that, but we’ve just got to get back in the gym and get back to work.”
Magee’s kill put Live Oak ahead 21-15, and she served two straight aces to end the first set as the Eagles closed with a 4-1 burst.
“The first set sets the pace for the rest of the game because yeah, if you lose that lose that first set, you can come back, but it means a lot more,” Magee said. “You can tell whatever team comes out hot is usually the one that’s going to take it end the end.”
The Eagles led 4-3 early in the second set before Walker tied it at 4-4 then got consecutive kills from Kendall Nall and Katelyn Krumholt during a burst that helped the Lady Cats build a 12-7 lead.
Live Oak battled back to tie the set at 15-15 on a kill error, but Grace Clark’s kill put Walker ahead 16-15, and the Lady Cats never trailed the rest of the way.
Clark had another kill to stretch the lead to 23-17. Walker got within 24-20 before Clark’s kill ended the set, tying the match at 1-1.
“They (Walker) usually come out a little bit more on fire in their first set, or they do with us,” Tidwell said. “And then they woke up, and it was a whole new game then. You’ve got to step up and play and compete, or they’re going to take it from you.”
Live Oak led by as much as three points twice in the third set, pulling ahead 7-4 on Kailyn Lemoine’s ace, but Walker tied it at 8-8 on Aaliyah Garza’s kill.
Walker led 14-11 on Clark’s kill, but Live Oak battled back to tie the set at 14-14. From there, the set featured seven ties – the last at 23-23 on Lemoine’s kill after Walker grabbed a 23-22 lead. There were 11 ties in the set.
Live Oak got the final two points on a Walker kill error and a kill by Magee.
“Again, it’s a mental game,” Williams said. “The culture has to continue to change here with Walker volleyball. I want them to have fun. I want them to believe in themselves, because if you’re not having fun, what’s the point of being out here?”
“They are having fun,” Williams continued. “It’s not fun to take this ‘L’. It is hard. I think it hurts them more than it did the last time because they really did believe this time. I think last time was the first game I coached being the head coach, and they were like ‘Well, we’re going to do our best,’ and now they believe, ‘Hey, we’re putting the work in. We’re getting better. We’re vibing more.’ We’re just going to have be mentally tough and come ready to play Denham come Monday.”
The Eagles led 8-5 to open the fourth set, but Walker battled back to tie it twice – the second time at 9-9 – before taking a 12-9 lead.
Magee had consecutive kills to tie the score at 16-16, and the Eagles went ahead 17-16 on a Walker kill error. The score was tied twice – the second time at 19-19 on Garza’s kill – but a Walker service error keyed a burst which put Live Oak ahead 22-19.
Clark’s kill got Walker within 22-21, but Lemoine had a kill and Brianna Burns an ace to out Live Oak ahead 24-21. Walker cut the lead to 24-23 before Magee’s kill ended the match.
“We match up well every year,” Magee said. “It’s always a fun game. Both teams are always showing up to play. Walker showed up to play tonight. They were getting touches on everything we were throwing at them, but at the end of the day, we adjusted and we started hitting different spots, and that was the difference. Every time we made an adjustment, their defense adjusted right with us, so it was constantly going back and forth, which made it really fun.”
Walker played without Kyra Patrick, who missed the match with an illness, giving Williams a chance to get Gracie Richards and Reese Blue some playing time.
“Reese, she stepped up tonight, played in the back row on the last set,” Williams said. “She’s a freshman. She’s been doing really phenomenal all season. Gracie, she’s a junior, but it’s her first year she ever played volleyball. You can tell she makes some inexperienced decisions, but for the most part, she’s just an athlete and she loves to compete. Her teammates trust her. When she gets that set, there’s not much the other team can do about it. I’m excited to see how she develops over this next year (and) in the summer.”
Tidwell praised the play of libero Brooklyn Seals.
“She’s been playing well for a few weeks for us, which is good, because she’s able to pick up a lot of those balls,” Tidwell said. “It keeps balls alive and helps us be able to do more with it. She’s really stepped up this year and done well. She really didn’t really have a whole lot of varsity experience last year, and she’s really owned that spot …”
