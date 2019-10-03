WATSON – After a close opening set, Live Oak picked up steam to dominate the next two sets and complete a sweep of parish and District 4-I foe Walker, 25-20, 25-12, and 25-6.
Live Oak held a 12-7 lead in the early stages of the match, but an 8-1 run highlighted by back-to-back kills from Lillie Waguespack flipped the lead Thursday to the Wildcats (13-13, 0-2 in district).
Trailing by three points (20-17), Live Oak coach Chastity Sims called a timeout and from there ignited a stretch of eight unanswered points for a 25-20 win.
The Lady Eagles (8-12, 1-1) didn’t let up after that, winning the second set and third set comfortable to complete the sweep.
“We weren’t talking as much in the first set,” Live Oak’s Kate Campbell said. “And then coach called timeout and told us that we need to talk and how it brings energy. And we did and it slowly started getting better and we went up on top.”
Sims harped on her team’s ability to talk to one another on the court.
“I was happy with the way they played,” Sims said. “They played well together. We started off a little slow, so I told them that they need to communicate a little better. When they communicate better, it just makes them more in sync.”
Campbell and Chloe Magee lead Live Oak with six kills while Jamie Elenbaas had five.
“It was probably one of our best games,” Campbell said. “We were just all there and communicating a lot more, which brought us together more and made us work as a team.”
Sims also credited her team’s success to an impressive show of serving.
“It was definitely the best serving we’ve had all year,” she said. “They were hitting their spots. I like to spot serve and we’ve been working on that all season. They’re just getting better and better with spot serving. I definitely think that played a difference; they were brilliant the whole game.”
Grace Warciski led Live Oak in aces with four while Magee finished with three, Campbell and Elenbaas each adding a pair.
For Walker the performance reminded second-year coach Kaylee Guidry of last year’s team which struggled to a 5-25 record.
Reese Patten led the Lady Cats with four kills and a pair of aces while Waguespack had two.
“We played a lot like we played last year, that’s the best way I can sum it up,” she said. “You don’t want to see that. We’re growing and we want to stay in that, but we took a few steps back. We just have to get back to where we were. I think it came down to want, drive, and focus and we just lacked all of those things.
“We have to refocus and bring back to mind where we were in the preseason going into these district games,” Guidry said. “We have to find that team again and keep progressing to where we want to be.”
