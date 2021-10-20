WALKER -- At the end of the match, Live Oak volleyball coach Janie Tidwell and Walker coach Kaylee Guidry talked about some of the struggles their teams have had finishing matches this season.
This time around, Live Oak got it done in a big way, rallying from an 0-2 deficit to pick up a 3-2 win (17-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-11) in district play Tuesday at Glen Ellis Gym.
“They’ve grown so much that they’re able to feed off of each other and give everything they’ve got on the court, and they did it tonight,” Tidwell said. “The first game was really bad, so we just kind of washed that. The second game, we kind of started kind of getting going at the end. The third, they just found a way. It wasn’t our best game. Walker played a great game. Not to take anything away from that, but it just took us a while to kind of get going, then we just really finally found a way to make it work.”
“They’ve come a long way,” Tidwell continued. “They’re playing hard. They’re playing really good right now. I’m proud of them. I can’t ask for any more than that.”
“I think we struggled finishing, which has kind of been part of our story all season,” Guidry said. “We’re hoping here at the end of our season, toward the end of our season we can pull through and finish and show people that we can play and finish. I think that you saw them play well tonight. We had good energy the whole time. I think we just had some hiccups along the way, and we dug ourselves a little hole in the third and fourth sets, so we felt that. But in the fifth game, you couldn’t even tell who had won what. We’ve just got to finish. That was our biggest thing.”
The Eagles trailed 0-2 after the first two sets but led 5-3 in the third before Walker’s Kyra Patrick hit three aces during a run that put the Lady Cats up 10-5.
Live Oak chipped away, with Chloe Magee serving on five straight points to put the Eagles ahead 18-17. The match was tied twice, the last time at 19-19, before the Eagles closed with a 6-1 run, capped by an ace from Kylie Price and a kill from Magee.
“I think it was our energy and our mental game,” Walker’s Ali Kennedy said of what changed for the team. “We started to lose focus, and we were just taking it out on each other instead of playing as a team. We just have to learn how to finish. We can make it through the games, but we don’t know how to push through and finish that game, and that’s all we want.”
Added Guidry: “It’s a mental wall, is what I kind of call it, and we have to refocus back in. We try to call timeouts to get them to focus back in to try to get them out of that headspace and get them back focused on the game. I think we definitely hit that mental wall, and it was apparent through the whole team. They still played well. It’s just that wall got us, I guess.”
The fourth set was tied three times early on before a kill by Rylee Parnell and an ace by Kearston Johnson put Live Oak ahead 5-3. Live Oak led 10-7 before Magee served every point in a 9-0 run that helped the Eagles pull away.
“Today, not everything was clicking, but it was clicking at the right times,” Magee said. “Our coaches really fight for us, and we fight for them, and they really push for us that when we have the momentum, we don’t give it back. We proved that. When we went on that serving run, we just had the momentum and kept pushing and pushing. We’ve been on the other side of that too, so we know what they’re going through, so that kind of helped put it in perspective for us too.”
Magee said her approach to serving during the run wasn’t complicated.
“I was just trying to go for the players that I could tell were struggling,” she said. “You could see it on their face. They were just trying not to get the ball, and when you don’t want the ball, the ball’s going to find you. It always does.”
A block by Walker’s Aliyah Garza stopped the run, and Walker got as close as 22-14 before kills by Kailyn Lemoine and Magee and an ace by Colbie Seals were part of a 3-1 burst to close out the set.
The last set was tied twice early on before a kill by Lemoine and three straight by Magee put Live Oak ahead 6-2. Walker tied the set at 10-10 on kills by Reese Patton and Garza and a Live Oak error, but Walker errors keyed a 4-0 burst to get Live Oak to match point.
The teams traded kill errors to end the match.
“I was telling them (Live Oak team) it’s one of those things where this game could have gone either way in the fifth set,” Tidwell said. “It’s one play, or it’s one side out, or it’s something else. Both teams played hard. Both teams played well enough to win. At the end of the day, you run out of points. It could have gone either way. These are fun games.”
Walker got rolling early in the first set, grabbing an 8-3 lead on Mya Vidrine’s block. The Lady Cats led by five twice more before an ace by Price and kill by Magee cut the lead to 13-12.
Patten and Ashton Bailey had aces during a burst that pushed the Walker lead to 17-13 before Lemoine’s ace cut the lead to 17-16.
Walker led 21-17 before Ali Kennedy had three straight aces during a 4-0 burst to close out the set.
“It was a whole nother game tonight,” said Kennedy, who led the Lady Cats with 10 kills. “The crowd really helped us tonight. It was nice to have people in the gym, and we just wanted it more.”
Bailey had a pair of aces as Walker went on a 9-3 run to open the second set and pushed the lead to 14-5 before Johnson’s ace tied the set at 16-16. The score was tied twice more, the last time at 19-19, before Bailey had four aces during a 5-0 burst to get the set to match point.
Magee had a pair of kills and Seals an ace before Vidrine’s kill closed out the set.
“They literally were touching every ball we hit,” Tidwell said of Walker’s effort in the first two sets. “They were passing everything. They were throwing hands at balls and making plays. It was kind of like everything they did was right.”
Magee is hoping the win will help the Eagles as the regular season winds down.
“It kind of shows us that no matter what goes on the first two sets, you can always come out with a win,” Magee said. “No matter the circumstances. No matter how many errors you made. No matter how bad the calls are, you can always come out with a win.”
