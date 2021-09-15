WATSON -- The Live Oak volleyball team looks like it's growing up.
In the program’s second season under Janie Tidwell, LOHS showed signs of improvement in a 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 win over St. John of Plaquemine at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Tidwell said it’s a carry over from the team’s performance in a tri-match against Central and Episcopal on Saturday.
“If they keep this momentum going and they just keep fighting, they’re going to surprise a lot of teams, and we’ll have some wins where people wouldn’t expect us to win,” Tidwell said after her team moved to 2-3 and will travel to face Denham Springs at 6 p.m. Thursday. “Their heart’s there. When we came out on Saturday, the mental state of them is different than it was last year. It’s not that we’re any better in some areas than we were last year. There’s some areas we are a little better in, but we know our limits, and if we can control the things that we can do well, then we’ll make more plays and do more.”
“I wouldn’t say we’re playing our best, but right now for the beginning of the season and where we were a couple weeks ago before we started, we’re playing well,” Tidwell continued.
Chloe Magee was the catalyst for Live Oak’s effort, with a pair of aces while serving on four straight points to snap a 7-7 tie in the first set and put LOHS ahead 11-7.
From there, Hanna Stout served on six straight points with Rylee Parnell getting a pair of kills as Live Oak stretched the lead to 18-8.
St. John got four aces in a run which cut the lead to 21-18. At 23-20, Kailyn Lemoine had a kill before Magee closed out the set with an ace.
In the second set, Live Oak snapped a 5-5 tie on a St. John service error, and Magee served on nine straight points, getting a pair of aces during the run, while Lemoine had three kills as LOHS stretched the lead to 15-5.
“Coach Janie’s put a lot of emphasis on us running different sets and finishing the rallies,” Magee said. “We’ve worked really hard on putting the hammer down … and we really executed tonight. We’ve been working on spot serves and running different tempos to change the pace of the game, and tonight it just all clicked.”
Parnell’s ace extended the lead to 23-12 before St. John made a mini-run to cut the lead to 24-15 on Amelia Gaudet’s ace. A receiving error by Karsyn Vadnais ended the set.
Live Oak started quickly in the third set, with Kearston Johnson, Parnell and Colbie Seals getting aces during a 9-3 run.
“We know we’re small,” Tidwell said. “We don’t have a big block, so our ball control has got to be as good as it can be. The same thing with our serving. We served well tonight. We broke down on serve-receive some, but we were able still to kind of fight and keep going. That’s kind of been them since we started.”
“In the adversity and the challenges we’ve had, they’re still able, as a group, to fight,” Tidwell said, noting the team is still dealing with some injuries. “I’m good with that. You coach for that, but when you actually can start getting it, then the rest is going to come. I think they’re kind of seeing that they can control a lot of things. We’re not a big blocking team. We knew that going in. We’ve got to be able to pass the ball, but we do have hitters, and we’re covering and digging balls, so just keep fighting for the ball. Just keep fighting, keep pushing and keep celebrating every free ball you get.”
St. John got within 11-6 before Stout and Alyssa Holden had aces during a burst that stretched the lead to 16-6. An ace cut the lead to 18-12 before Parnell had a pair of aces during burst which made the score 22-12.
St. John cut the lead to 24-15 before Magee served on a side out by St. John to end the match.
“Coach Janie’s really emphasized on never letting up no matter what the score is, just finish until the whistle blows (on the) last whistle, and tonight we executed,” Magee said.
