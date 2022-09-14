Live Oak-Springfield Kailyn Lemoine

Live Oak's Kailyn Lemoine works the net during Tuesday's match against Springfield.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

WATSON – Live Oak volleyball coach Janie Tidwell is hopeful her team is starting to figure things out, while Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert’s squad had to play through some adversity when the teams squared off Tuesday at Live Oak.

In the end, the Eagles used a solid service game and put together a few runs to pick up a 3-0 win over the Lady Bulldogs, winning 25-20, 25-10, 25-11.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.