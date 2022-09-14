WATSON – Live Oak volleyball coach Janie Tidwell is hopeful her team is starting to figure things out, while Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert’s squad had to play through some adversity when the teams squared off Tuesday at Live Oak.
In the end, the Eagles used a solid service game and put together a few runs to pick up a 3-0 win over the Lady Bulldogs, winning 25-20, 25-10, 25-11.
“We’ve been trying a bunch of people at positions,” Tidwell said. “I’ve got probably three or four locked in. I’m just trying to find something that works. That’s what I was telling the kids, it’s not always the best player, it’s what’s best with that group at that time. (Monday) night (against Central), we tried a new lineup, which was the one we used tonight. It was effective. We had a great game with Central. We lost in four, but for us, it was a huge moral victory. We played well, and it was clicking, so we just stuck with it today just to try to see (and) just use it until it doesn’t work. Hopefully we’ve got it figured out at this point for now.”
Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs played without two starters.
“You see our system is working,” Hebert said. “Our libero’s doing a great job. Our setter’s doing a great job. Number five, Mary White, we moved her to the right side. She’s a big block, but she also really can swing from over there. She plays all the way around. Kaidence George had a death in her family today, and she came out today and played through that. Our hearts are with her.”
“But we knew what we were up against with Live Oak,” Hebert continued. “They have a big, big hitter. A setter’s so good. The opposite of the big hitter is good. It’s a fun game for us. A bunch of those Live Oak kids play club with us, so you could see them kind of looking at each other, smiling at each other across the net. We knew they were going to be big, and we knew they were going to be good.”
An ace by Springfield’s Shelbi Chatellier snapped a 4-4 tie in the first set, but Live Oak’s Chloe Magee had consecutive aces for a 7-6 lead.
The set was tied at 10-10 before back-to-back kills by Magee and three straight aces by Laney McDonald helped Live Oak pull ahead 17-11. Magee had consecutive kills again to extend the lead to 20-12 before Springfield whittled the advantage to 22-18.
The Lady Bulldogs got as close as 23-20 before Live Oak scored the final two points of the set, winning it on an ace by Kailyn Lemoine.
“That momentum is there right now,” Tidwell said of the Live Oak service game. “They’re hitting their spots. They’re starting to understand why they hit spots when they’re serving. They’re understanding the importance of when you keep it in and when you try to ace. We’ve been working on serving a lot.”
McDonald had a kill and an ace in the second set while serving on four straight points to snap a 4-4 tie in the second set.
Springfield cut the lead to 8-5 on McDonald’s service error but Live Oak pulled away as Brianna Burns had three aces during a run that pushed the lead to 15-5.
“They served us very well, and I think being (that) we’re out of rhythm doesn’t help to receive against such a good serving team, but they definitely got us on receive,” Hebert said. “I think we did a good job defending their big hitter (Magee). We actually put a lot of blocks up on her today. My defense picked her up a bunch, but … we send too many free balls. It’s just not something we can put up and swing on. That hurts you when you give it back to a team like Live Oak – a free ball every time, you know they’re going to do something with it.”
Magee had 20 kills, six digs, two aces and a block to lead Live Oak, while McDonald had four digs, three aces and three kills and Lemoine had 13 digs, six kills and three aces.
Kadie McCabe led Springfield with 13 digs, while Katie Riddle had 14 assists.
Mary White, who led Springfield with five kills, had one to make the score 19-9, but Live Oak’s Kylie Price had a pair of aces to push the lead to 22-9.
Springfield got within 23-10 before Magee had a kill and Lemoine an ace to end the set.
“It nice to see us be able to capitalize on side outs and then get more out of it so we don’t have to go through rotations so much and you can keep your hitters where you want them in the front … and the servers can do their job, and you know they’re going to hit their spots 90 percent of the time,” Tidwell said. “That’s all I can ask for. They played hard. They had fun tonight, and that’s what it’s about at the end of the day. They’re going to play better when they’re having fun and can still take care of business.”
The Eagles jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the third set before an ace by Springfield’s Mia Stump cut the advantage to 10-5.
“We’d stay with them for a while, point back, point back,” Hebert said. “That’s one those things we talk about in practice is that run. We keep giving up that run. That comes with a whole lot of mental strength to want the next ball – want it back, know it’s coming to you, know what you’re going to do with it, let go of the error and come back with a better ball or a better pass or a better set or whatever that may be. That’s hard. We’re struggling with that, but we are getting better with it. We talk a lot about it right now. I think as we go, we’ll get even better with it.”
Brooklyn Seals and Lemoine had aces to help stretch the lead to 18-9. Stump’s kill made the score 24-11 before a Springfield receiving error ended the match.
