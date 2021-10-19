The Live Oak volleyball team defeated West Feliciana 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 Monday.
For LOHS, Kearston Johnson had four kills, four aces and two digs, Rylee Parnell added eight kills and two digs, Hanna Stout added a kill and seven digs, while Alyssa Holden had two aces, seven digs and 23 assists.
For West Feliciana, Taja Lofton had six kills, two blocks and three digs, Sa’maria Berry added three kids and three blocks, Kali Nettles had an ace, two kills, an assist and six digs, while Sarah Smith had one ace, a kill, seven assists and a dig.
