WATSON -- Sometimes, in order to get what you want, you have to take matters into your own hands.
Just ask former Live Oak volleyball player Kate Campbell, who signed with Louisiana College during a ceremony Wednesday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
“I could not picture anything else better than this college,” Campbell said. “It was made for me. I can’t wait.”
Campbell’s signing with Louisiana College is the culmination of her drive to play at the next level, which she said began early in her high school career.
“It wasn’t a thing until freshman year,” Campbell said of playing in college. “As soon as I started playing freshman year, I was like, ‘OK, every time I touch a volleyball, my mood instantly goes up,’ and then from there, the love for it just rolling over and rolling over. And then maybe my junior year, I was like, ‘OK. I have to keep doing this, or I’m not going to be happy anymore.’”
Admittedly, Campbell got a late start on her recruiting process, which didn’t start until the beginning of her senior year. Live Oak assistant coach Kendall Theriot helped Campbell craft an email, which she said she sent to ‘easily over 30’ colleges.
“It was just explaining how I would be a good asset for the team, then I went and got a list of colleges and I just sent it to (them),” Campbell said.
During that process, Campbell said things didn’t always go smoothly.
“I was at it for a year,” she said. “I was literally looking for colleges for my whole senior year, and I did not stop. Even whenever I had some colleges turn me down, I was like, ‘No. I still want to do this. I still know there’s a college out there for me,’ and I didn’t give up whenever it got hard. I just kept looking and I kept searching for it, and I found my perfect college.”
Live Oak coach Janie Tidwell praised Campbell’s tenacity during the process.
“She sent them (schools) all videos -- her dad (Marty) put together a great video -- and sent transcripts, and she just really beat the path, and she got this on her own,” Tidwell said.
Eventually, Campbell attended a showcase in which she caught the attention of Louisiana College coach Brittany Salloum.
“I liked her coaching skills during the showcase how she was running drills, and I was like, ‘OK. I like this. She’s a good coach for me,’” Campbell said.
Campbell’s decision to sign with Louisiana College was solidified with a visit to the campus in Alexandria for a private tryout.
“I went to go visit LC, and it just felt at home,” she said. “I just felt like I was peaceful there. It wasn’t like the other college campuses where I got nervous or whatever. It was just like LC is comfortable. It was just how welcoming the people were. The people helped a lot, but even when I stepped on the campus it was just like, ‘Alright, this is right.’ I don’t know how to describe it. It was just like, ‘Yeah. This is it.’”
Tidwell said Campbell found a good fit with Louisiana College, an NAIA school which started its volleyball program in 2017.
“I think she’ll do well at a smaller school,” Tidwell said. “It’s more tight-- knit with a smaller classroom setting, because playing ball in college is hard to keep up the grades, especially if you come from a smaller school (where) everybody grew up in this community together. That will be their own community, because it’s very overwhelming when you go to a class that’s got more kids in that one class than you had in your graduating class. I think LC will be good for her. It’s a great school, new program, and there’s a lot of new records to be set, new standards to set, and she’s going to do well. I’m excited for her.”
Campbell said her versatility was one of the things that got Salloum’s attention.
“She told me that my arm really surprised her, and my vertical and just how I can be anywhere on the court,” Campbell said. “I’m not just a hitter. I could be a libero. I could be a setter. I’m all over, and whenever I practiced with the team, she (said), ‘I liked how you worked with our team. You look like you flowed in.’”
Tidwell said Campbell also has room for growth with her game.
“She can play back row and play front row, which it’s hard to do that at the next level, but she is one that can do it,” Tidwell said. “She’s quick. She reads well. Her basics are pretty good as far as her skills go and she’ll just get better. When I first saw her at this time last year and I watched her jump and hit, I was like, ‘Oh yes!’, because you always want somebody that can hit the ball. She’s not a big person, but she hits like a big person, and that’s going to help her make more of an impact.”
“She’s worked hard for this,” Tidwell continued. “She deserves it. She’s going to do well.”
