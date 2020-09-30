WATSON – Last weekend’s trip to Ruston may have been exactly what the Live Oak volleyball team needed.
The Eagles went 0-2 on the road trip, but a close three-set loss to Ruston may have given the team a boost of confidence just in time for the start of district play.
Live Oak got off to a fast start and used a solid service game to pick up a 25-6, 25-13, 25-15 win over East Ascension to open Division I, District IV play Wednesday at Live Oak.
“Going to Ruston’s a long trip, but for us it worked because we tried a bunch of different rotations, and I told them ‘everybody’s going to play, and we’re going to find the six that work,’ and I think we got it,” Live Oak coach Janie Tidwell said after her team notched its second straight win. “We played really well against Ruston, who usually ranks really high and went toe-to-toe with them and then came back Monday, played well with St. John – they’re scrappy and (we) were able to finish and push through (in a win). Now they know what it feels like to win because we lost so many at the beginning, so things are starting to click as far as what we worked on and them executing it now. Now it’s starting to make sense to them, and they’re kind of figuring it out. It’s still going to be a slow process. We’ve still got a long way to go, but they’ve come so far …”
Live Oak (2-6, 1-0) got rolling early, jumping out to a 10-1 lead in the first set on Marissa Holloway’s ace. Holloway finished with three kills, three aces and three digs.
East Ascension (0-12, 0-2) got within 11-2, but Chloe Magee had two aces during a run in which she served on nine straight points, starting a trend for the match for Live Oak.
“Serving’s been a big thing for Coach Janie,” said Magee, who had eight kills, seven digs and three aces. “She always talks about getting our serves in, and I think tonight it paid off because we practice every day with our serves.”
Live Oak’s Kate Campbell had a pair of aces to push the lead to 24-4 and East Ascension got two points before Rylee Parnell’s kill ended the set. Parnell finished with six kills.
East Ascension led 3-1 early in the second set before Live Oak capitalized mostly on EA errors, snapping a pair of ties to grab an 11-7 lead after Magee’s kill.
From there, Campbell served on four straight points with three aces in a row, for a 15-7 lead.
Campbell credited her teammates with keeping positive attitudes, which she said played a part in the team’s momentum in Wednesday’s match.
“I think it’s when someone actually has a spirit – the person that’s trying to pick everybody up – and whenever they get on a streak, everybody just follows and it just goes from there,” she said. “It only takes one person to bring up the mood. I feel like that’s what happened.”
“I think it’s all depending on your mood,” continued Campbell, who finished with seven aces, three digs and two kills. “You have to have a good spirit throughout the game or you’re not going to win – a good attitude.”
Live Oak led by as many as 10 points five times – the last at 23-13 – before Parnell’s kill and a kill attempt by EA’s Abigail Daniels went out of bounds to end the set.
East Ascension led 5-2 in the third set before Live Oak chipped the advantage to 7-5.
The set turned when Campbell came on to serve, hitting three aces during a 7-0 run which put Live Oak up 12-7.
“When you can keep the serve in and keep tough serves in and keep the pressure on them and let them make mistakes, we minimize our side and take care of our business, then put the pressure on them, it changes,” Tidwell said. “It makes the game change because now you’re in the driver’s seat, and so you keep the pressure on. It’s like I tell them, it’s like a gas pedal. You keep pushing it. You want to keep going forward. They did well. That was the best serving game we’ve had. They did really well with that.”
East Ascension tied the set at 13-13 on Melinna Carrero’s ace, but Magee’s kill sparked an 11-0 run from Live Oak in which Alyssa Holden served on 10 straight points, including an ace.
“It feels really great, especially since serving is something that we do struggle with a lot, and so it just feels really good to kind of get those easy points to get the serves over,” Holden said. “You can’t get a point without serving over, so it’s a major thing to get done in a volleyball game. It’s crucial.”
EA picked up two points on a Live Oak receiving error and Shancey Smith’s ace, but Kailyn Lemoine’s kill ended the match.
