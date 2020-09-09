Madison Prep picked up a 25-19, 26-24, 25-13 win over Live Oak to open the season Tuesday.
Kate Campbell had nine kills and six digs for Live Oak, while Chloe Magee had eight digs and three kills. Hanna Stout added nine digs and three aces, Alyssa Holden had 12 assists and four digs, and Rylee Parnell had three kills.
Live Oak returns to action Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Brusly
