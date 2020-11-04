Denham Springs High volleyball coach Pam Dubuy knew her team was in for a challenge against defending Division I state champion Mt. Carmel, and she was right.
The No. 2 Cubs scored a 25-9, 25-5, 25-8 win over the Lady Jackets in the opening round of the state playoffs Wednesday.
“It was definitely what we expected,” Dubuy said, noting she was missing some players with injuries. “I think they started a little nervous on the first game, even though that was the game with the most points. They started off a little nervous … We were giving them points instead of just making them earn their points, and that’s what I was trying to tell the girls … ‘make them earn the points. Make them show us what they’re made of. They’re supposed to be No. 2 in the state. Let’s see why they’re No. 2 in the state. If we just keep giving them free balls, they’re going to slam it in your face of course.’ When you play a team that’s all club players and they have some height and they some hard-hitting girls, you’re going to see that, but the girls did good. I think they played well for what we expected.”
Dubuy praised her team’s effort despite the score.
“We got a lot of digs that the other team wasn’t expecting,” she said. “We couldn’t put the ball away to get those points that we needed to get.”
Dubuy said the Lady Jackets went on a run in the last game courtesy of Savannah Bishop’s service game.
“Savannah Bishop got two or three aces on serve, so that’s a big deal right there because they’re a very good serve/receive team,” Dubuy said. “They have really good ball control, and their setters know where to put the ball. They know which hitters to get it to and how to get it to them.”
Although her team lost, Dubuy said it’s a lesson learned that she’s hoping will help the program in the future.
“I like for my girls to see where a team can be if you have consistent girls that play starting at a younger age,” she said. “We’ve got to get middle school involved in having a program so our girls come to us with experience. They’re learning the fundamentals at the elementary and middle school level. If they’re learning the fundamentals, we don’t have to teach them the fundamentals to make them better. We can have the fundamentals in place to push them to be even better, bigger, stronger.”
Dubuy also praised her season after the Lady Jackets won five of their last six matches, helping them earn a playoff spot.
“I’m very pleased with the way they finished out the season,” she said. “They didn’t let injuries or quarantines or anything like that get them down. They took care of business and did what they needed to do to have a successful season. We ended up 9-11, and that’s really not bad, especially with what we’ve had to deal with.”
She cited her team’s matches with University High and Baton Rouge High, both of which were five-set losses.
“Those were really good games,” she said. “Even though we ended up on the losing side of it on the record, if you look at the game itself on video, that was a win because you didn’t expect to win those. You thought you were going to lose out in three, you ended up playing five and showing them, ‘hey, we can hang with these teams’, especially at the beginning of the year. You’re anxious to play and stuff. You just don’t know what you’re going to get. They finished out strong … you’ve got to be happy about that because that was that strong push for them to get the points they needed, I guess, to make the playoffs. That was awesome. Good for them. They showed they wanted it, and that’s what I ask for them – leave 110 percent on the court. Don’t leave regrets on the court.”
