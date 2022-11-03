Live Oak vs Walker volleyball

Volleyball teams from Live Oak High and Walker High compete against each other in a Livingston Parish match on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

The Walker volleyball team couldn’t overcome a slow start in its Division I playoff game at Northshore as the No. 4 Lady Panthers picked up a 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-21) win over the No. 29 Lady Cats in Slidell on Wednesday.

“I would just say our biggest downfall is that we came out slow and not ready to compete,” Walker interim coach Mina Williams said. “I don’t know what we thought. Our energy was low, and I’m kind of disappointed how we came out, but we finished strong. We finished putting our bodies on the ground and giving it our all for every play. I just don’t know why it took us two sets to get there.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.