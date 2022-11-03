The Walker volleyball team couldn’t overcome a slow start in its Division I playoff game at Northshore as the No. 4 Lady Panthers picked up a 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-21) win over the No. 29 Lady Cats in Slidell on Wednesday.
“I would just say our biggest downfall is that we came out slow and not ready to compete,” Walker interim coach Mina Williams said. “I don’t know what we thought. Our energy was low, and I’m kind of disappointed how we came out, but we finished strong. We finished putting our bodies on the ground and giving it our all for every play. I just don’t know why it took us two sets to get there.”
Williams said she took a timeout when the Lady Cats fell behind 6-0 in the first set.
“We came out slow, which I was a little nervous about because just being in the playoffs, they were excited, but like I said ... I didn’t want to just be there. We wanted to compete. We came out, we looked shellshocked a little bit, came out slow, made a lot of errors that we hadn’t seen since the beginning of the season.”
She also said the drive to Slidell as well as having half-day of school Wednesday may have worked against the Lady Cats.
“I think all of that played a part into it – the environment,” Williams said. “Northshore had a really good crowd come out, had a good student section, and we just couldn’t match their energy. I’m not taking anything away from Northshore. They’re a phenomenal team. I wish them the best of luck throughout the rest of the playoffs. They’re very well-coached. They were very poised the entire time.”
The positive for the Lady Cats in the match came in a competitive third set.
“We came out in the third set, finally we started playing volleyball, and we competed with them,” Williams said. “The score reflects that … I always believed that we could have come out there and played with them, but I can’t instill that into the girls. They have to believe that. They have to want to compete.”
Williams is hopeful the program can build on a season that featured a fast start and a coaching change, culminating in the Lady Cats’ first playoff berth in a while.
“This season was packed full of emotional roller coasters and drama and hardships and diversity that these teenaged young women overcame with, I think, with grace and poise the entire season,” Williams said. “I know it helped them grow into better volleyball players and better young women. They’ll be able to leave the program better people than what they came into it as. I told them when I took over that was my goal for them – be better volleyball players and people when you walk out. At the end of the season, I believe for the majority, that a lot of them accomplished both of those things. We just need to keep moving in the right direction. Don’t be satisfied with playoffs but know that that’s an attainable goal, and now let’s go for playoff wins.”
