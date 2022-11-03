In just its second year, almost every experience for the Doyle volleyball program is a first.
The Lady Tigers now have another one to grow on.
No. 5 Notre Dame, the defending state champion in Division IV, scored a 3-0 (25-3, 25-8, 25-9) win over No. 28 Doyle in the opening round of the playoffs Wednesday.
“I think it was definitely a learning experience,” Doyle coach Ashlie Byrnes said. “I think we were a little nervous. By the first set, I think we got our nerves out, but I think the experience will definitely help us moving forward.”
“I think we have played a lot better,” Byrnes continued. “I think nerves definitely impacted our games last night, especially knowing that the team we were playing was the state (champion) last year. I think our nerves definitely affected us because I’ve seen us play much better games. I think the effort was out there, I think we just didn’t keep the simple things simple, and that’s what got us in the end.”
Byrnes said the Lady Tigers improved in each set.
“I think they were still nervous, but I think as the sets went on and they continued to play, I think they calmed down a little each set, which was good, but we have to start at the beginning with that stuff,” Byrnes said. “We’re a young team program-wise, girls-wise. I think we learned what it’s going to be like when you’re in those playoff games – what’s the climate of the gym; how it’s going to be, what’s expected of them and how to play better, honestly. I love playing big teams, especially a team like that. We definitely learned some good offensive and defensive tips from that team just by playing them.”
With one playoff game under its belt, Byrnes said the next goal for the program is to get a postseason victory.
“We are going to put in the work for next season and hopefully make it past the first round of the playoffs,” she said. “We know to expect. We know what we need to work on, and hopefully we can show that in the next season that we have.”
