WALKER – What a difference a year can make.
This time last year, Kaylee Guidry had just been appointed coach of the Walker volleyball program a week before the start of school. With no previous background in the sport, the former Northwestern State softball pitcher, was thrown into the fire had to learn on the fly.
The team understandably struggled in her first year, with five wins and without tasting victory during district play.
Over the course of a trying year, Walker made significant improvements and has a measure of confidence heading into the 2019 season.
“It’s a lot calmer,” Guidry said. “We know each other, we know how to act, we know what we’re going to get out of them. There won’t be as big of a learning curve as there was last year.
“So that’s a big difference,” Guidry said. “We’re more secure in the fact that we are like a team. They feel more prepared going into this season whereas last year it was a little crazier. That’s probably the biggest thing.”
Since the end of last season, Walker has kept grinding and grown together.
In the summer league series, the Wildcats held their own and pushed area teams like Zachary, Central, Denham Springs, and Live Oak, showing competitive signs throughout.
Coaches from opposing teams raved about the improvements Walker made and their newfound ability to force their opponents to play better volleyball if they wanted to come away with a victory.
“Their ability has come a long way,” Guidry said. “I’ve seen the difference this summer. We’re really excited about the possibilities we can have this season. Skill-wise we’re excited to kind of see that play out. I think their ability was always there, they’re very talented kids, I don’t believe they knew it. That knowing is a big factor as well, that knowing is a huge thing. I think they’re starting to believe that they’re good.”
Returning all-parish junior Anna Ferrand believes the team has shown a solid work ethic in the summer.
“We have made so much improvement, it’s crazy,” she said. “We really have been working super hard this summer and we’ve been doing a lot more than we have past years. I think we’re in a really good place to start off the season.”
While the players on the court have improved, so has Guidry with her year serving as a developmental year for her as much as it was for the players.
Now she too has increased confidence in her abilities as a coach.
“I’ve had to learn about the game a little bit more,” Guidry said. “Just the ins and outs and the rules. It’s been a learning experience for me.”
Heading this season, Walker is led on the court by Ferrand, a returning all-district selection. For a team whose strength is the strong bond between players, Ferrand will be called upon to lead the Wildcats with her play.
“Anna has really shown some leadership,” Guidry said. “Anna’s not afraid to go all out on the court and is the one who nudges other kids to encourage them and leads by example. She’s that all-dynamic kid and we’re going to lean on her just like we did last year but probably even more so.”
Ferrand understands the responsibility that comes with being an experienced player and to help her team remain emotionally remain on an even-keel.
“If there’s one thing I can always do, it’s to make sure that I’m positive for my team,” Ferrand said. “I get down on myself sometimes, but I pick myself back up because I can’t be selfish. I have to build my team up. If I’m down the team is going to see that I’m down. I have to bring positivity to the team.”
