SPRINGFIELD – Given it was the last match on their home court, each member of Springfield’s senior class did her part to make sure the Lady Bulldogs’ season didn’t end.
Springfield used several runs throughout the match on its way to a 3-0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-12) win over Baker to open the Division IV playoffs Wednesday at Springfield.
“We’ve relied heavily on our seniors all season -- on the court, off the court,” Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert said of her six-member senior class – Katie Riddle, Kaidence George, Hope Adams, Kadie McCabe, Shelbi Chatellier and Breanna Steuber. “We talked about them this summer and the leadership and where they were bringing these younger kids, and then to see them tonight … That’s been our theme all year is these seniors are here, they’re reliable, we know we can count on them, and they definitely proved themselves tonight.”
No. 11 Springfield advances to the regional round to face No. 6 Sacred Heart of New Orleans, which defeated No. 27 South Plaquememines, 3-0 (25-2, 25-4, 25-9).
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set on an ace by Katie Riddle before Baker cut the lead to 4-3. From there, a kill by George started a run in which McCabe served on 13 straight points, putting the Lady Bulldogs up 18-3.
“I think that picked us up and it did keep us going,” McCabe said of the run.
George had three kills during run, while Steuber added one.
George finished with 11 kills, while Riddle had 20 assists.
Baker cut the lead to 19-5, but Hope Adams served on six straight points to finish the match, with Mary White getting two kills and Steuber one before Adams got an ace to finish the set.
“We just came off so strong, so hard at them at first, we rattled them, and that allowed us to get some runs early on, finish that first one solidly, and then we knew what worked at that point,” Hebert said. “Once you know, you can run with it and get those big runs.”
Baker jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the second set before Springfield went ahead 6-5 on an ace by Riddle and a kill from George. Baker tied the set at 6-6 before consecutive kills by Kacie Riddle started a run that put the Lady Bulldogs ahead for good.
Chatellier served on six straight points, putting the Lady Bulldogs up 15-7.
“I knew that this was out last home game with all six seniors, and I just really wanted to make every one proud, so I just kind of kept telling myself to keep getting over, keep going with the people that are on the court,” Chatellier said. “I was really thankful for the people on the court fighting for it with me also. It was just really cool.”
“It felt really great,” Chatellier said of getting the win. “It felt really good to do it with everybody that I have grown up with. It hasn’t hit me yet, but I know it will soon.”
The Lady Bulldogs led by as many as 11 twice – the last time at 22-11 as White served on four straight points, including an ace and a kill during the run.
Baker got within 24-13 before Steuber’s kill ended the set.
The Lady Bulldogs led 7-5 in the third set before Adams served on nine straight points, including two aces, to put Springfield ahead 16-5.
“I was thinking that we didn’t need to miss any serves,” Adams said of her approach. “It was the last game. We had won the first two, and so I was just focused on winning that last game, and I was focused on remembering the last serves that I’ll ever have in this gym.”
“I’m ecstatic, and I feel bittersweet about the whole thing,” Adams, who had four aces, continued.
Springfield led 20-7 before Baker used a 5-0 burst, including an ace by Justice Anthony, to cut the lead to 21-12.
“They did make a little push there at the end of the third set, and again, props and high marks to Baker because they never did quit or shut it down,” Hebert said. “They did get a little run on us there, but it was just amazing to see those seniors finish it up.”
From there, Chatellier served on the final four points, with George getting two kills before Steuber’s finished the match, sending the Lady Bulldogs to the second round of the playoffs.
“The last kill … it helped me make up for my previous mistakes and made me feel better about my playing time,” Steuber said. “I’m sad to see the season end, but I’m also not sad because I get to end it with people I’ve spent my whole life with. I will remember it forever.”
The third set also presented a unique experience for the Lady Bulldog seniors and their coach.
“That third set, we came up with a rotation where we got to start all six of them,” Hebert said. “It’s the first time all six of them have been on the court at the same time. We got to start set three that way, and when they rotated and I realized they were back in it to finish the game, we were a little teary-eyed on the side. So to see them start the last match, six of them on the court, finish the first set, finish the last set (with) the six of them on the court, we could not have planned a more beautiful moment for those kids who deserve it, who have worked so hard these last three years playing under us. They deserved that moment to come off and go to the second round and it be them.”
“That was just a moment I’ve never had in all my years of coaching is that moment to see all six of them finish their last home set together on the court, and it’s one I’ll never forget,” Hebert continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.