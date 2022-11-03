Springfield-Baker VB Springfield seniors

Springfield's senior volleyball players, Breanna Steuber (21), Kaidence George (13), Katie Riddle (14), Hope Adams (11), Shelbi Chatellier (7) and Kadie McCabe (10) celebrate late in the third set of Wednesday's playoff match against Baker.

SPRINGFIELD – Given it was the last match on their home court, each member of Springfield’s senior class did her part to make sure the Lady Bulldogs’ season didn’t end.

Springfield used several runs throughout the match on its way to a 3-0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-12) win over Baker to open the Division IV playoffs Wednesday at Springfield.

Springfield-Baker VB Hope Adams, Kadie McCabe

Springfield's Hope Adams (11) returns a ball as teammate Kadie McCabe (10) looks on during Wednesday's playoff match against Baker.
Springfield-Baker VB Shelbi Chatellier

Springfield's Shelbi Chatellier serves during Wednesday's playoff game against Baker.

