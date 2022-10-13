SPRINGFIELD – The way Springfield volleyball coach Jennifer Hebert sees it, the Lady Bulldogs squared off with Loranger at a perfect time in the season.
Each set was close, and Springfield got to work on some different combinations with three seniors out with the flu while picking up a 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20) win over the Lady Wolves on Wednesday at Springfield.
“This was definitely a good game for us to schedule with having kids out sick, before we get to next week and before we play on Saturday in a tournament (in New Iberia),” Hebert said. “It was nice to see some of the younger kids … get an opportunity today to come in and play and really make the most of it. It makes us feel confident about having to make changes last minute that we stayed strong, and then it says a lot about our future knowing we have those young kids coming up.”
The first set featured nine ties – the last at 11-11 – before Katie Riddle served on nine straight points, including four aces, for a 20-11 lead.
“It was very close, back and forth, and we really just needed to push through it, get a few serves in, get our momentum up,” Riddle said after finishing with five aces. “We had a lot of players that don’t usually start missing a lot with the flu, so we really just needed to push through, get our confidence up, and we did.”
“We’re always changing,” she continued. “We’re a team that usually doesn’t stay the same. It’s still hard even changing all the time, but it’s something we just had to get used to (Wednesday) and we got through it pretty well.”
Loranger got within 24-15 before the Lady Bulldogs won the set on a receiving error.
The second set followed a similar formula with eight ties. The Lady Bulldogs had the lead eight times during the run and had a 10-7 advantage at one point.
Loranger, however, battled back to tie the score each time before taking an 18-17 lead they never relinquished. A pair of aces by Olivia Gottshalck pushed the lead to 24-19 before Springfield got within 24-22.
The Lady Wolves won the set on a Springfield service error.
“Our goal was to, at this point, be set with a rotation and be in it every day. I don’t why I expect things to go smoothly, because what we can expect is the unexpected and to consistently be inconsistent,” Hebert said with a laugh. “That’s high school sports, I think, in general, but we rolled with it today, and I’m proud of them. They did a good job.”
Springfield snapped a 4-4 tie in the third set, as Breanna Steuber and Riddle had kills and the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of Loranger errors to build a 17-12 lead.
The lead moved to 21-13, and Loranger got within 22-16 before Brylee Pinion’s kill keyed a 3-0 burst to close out the set, putting Springfield ahead 2-1.
Mary White finished with eight kills in the match to lead Springfield.
“She’s just an extremely athletic kid,” Hebert said of White. “She’s big at the net. She went against their big blocker today. She knew if she had to cut it one way or the other. She did a great job. She didn’t blink or slow down or get intimidated.”
Loranger jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth set on consecutive aces by Philia Disher, but the Lady Bulldogs got two aces from Kacie Riddle during a run which helped Springfield claim an 8-6 lead.
An ace by Springfield’s Kali Reeves pushed the advantage to 11-7, but Loranger came back to tie the score twice at 13-13 and 15-15.
Hebert praised the play of Mia Stump, Reeves and Kadie McCabe, while noting Emma Thornton and Kacie Riddle returned from battling the flu earlier this week. McCabe finished with 32 digs.
“I think that these kids are confident coming in and playing because there’s enough of the original (group), and they’ve just played and practiced so much together that it’s just like, ‘OK, come on. Your turn. We’re OK,’” Hebert said. “They didn’t break down thinking, ‘Oh no. We don’t have so-and-so.’ You could really hear them talking to them a whole lot today having faith in the younger kids, which does amazing things for them.”
An ace by Isabel Miller put the Lady Wolves ahead 16-15, but Kacie Riddle had a kill and an ace during a burst to put Springfield ahead 19-16.
Loranger got within a point twice – the last time at 21-20 – before Springfield rattled off the final four points of the set to win the match.
“We’ve been in a lot of close matches where we break down and don’t fight out of it, so we love to see it be close, close, close and be able to pull ahead,” Hebert said. “That’s not something we’ve always done in the past. This is a great time of the season to see that OK, we can fight this out. Even Kadie McCabe looked over at me and she said, ‘we need to go on a run’, so they know it. They’ve learned so much about the game in the last couple of years, so that one (point) is not enough. Staying in it’s not enough. We’ve got to make a spurt right here. They knew it. They felt it, and they got the job done.”
