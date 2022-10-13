Springfield-Loranger volleyball Mary White

Springfield's Mary White works at the net against Loranger on Wednesday at Springfield.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

SPRINGFIELD – The way Springfield volleyball coach Jennifer Hebert sees it, the Lady Bulldogs squared off with Loranger at a perfect time in the season.

Each set was close, and Springfield got to work on some different combinations with three seniors out with the flu while picking up a 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20) win over the Lady Wolves on Wednesday at Springfield.

