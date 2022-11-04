SPRINGFIELD – Fresh off of Wednesday’s first-round playoff win over Baker, Springfield volleyball coach Jennifer Hebert realizes there’s no time for her team to relax.
No. 11 Springfield travels to face No. 6 Sacred Heart-New Orleans in the regional round of the Division IV playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Friday with the Lady Bulldogs looking to make some program history.
“Springfield has never won a second-round game in volleyball, has never been to the state tournament, and I think I have the crew that’s about to fight for it,” Hebert said. “It’s an exciting week for us.”
There’s some history between the teams with Sacred Heart scoring a 2-0 win earlier this season in the Liberty Tournament.
“The first set, that was by far the fastest offense we had ever played in early in the season,” Hebert said, noting the Lady Bulldogs lost the first set 25-4 before dropping the second set 25-16. “We made some adjustments just right there between sets. That gives us a lot of momentum going into this game because we could make such an adjustment just within sets.”
She said one of the focal points heading into the match is to build on the adjustments the team made against Sacred Heart in the earlier meeting.
“We know what we had to do the second game the first time to defend them,” Hebert said, noting Sacred Heart is paced by outside hitter Mary Mazzanti. “We made those moves. We had a way different outcome in the second set, so we’re just going with that. We kind of see the same things in games since us that we can watch that we saw against them, so we definitely are trying to play a certain area and such to defend their big hitters.”
Hebert said another plus for the Lady Bulldogs is there’s more film she and her staff have been able to use to scout Sacred Heart.
“(Thursday) we game plan and try to attack what we feel like on film is their weakest skills,” Hebert said. “We know definitely what their strongest skills are, but not to just defend their strong (suits), but actually attack. Every team has some kind of weakness somewhere. We’re doing everything we can do go over there and make a good showing and fight hard.”
With such a quick turnaround between playoff matches, Hebert admitted it has been a challenge of sorts in terms of preparation.
“I was very, very nervous (Wednesday),” Hebert said following the win over Baker. “We watched some film on Baker, but still, this week who do you focus on first round, second round? We talked a lot Monday and Tuesday about kind of focusing on the next rounds, but that was only going to make us stronger for this round. We never wanted them to take this lightly. I know that we’re the higher seed, we’re at home … We were never playing beyond this game, but we were playing to be the best we could be this week.”
“I know the underdog has a shot,” Hebert continued. “I’m pretty sure last year in our division, No. 6 was upset early. It’s volleyball. When you’ve got momentum, it doesn’t matter who’s on what side of the net. I think that we actually are going to fare well. Win or lose, we’re ready for this team, and then after that, they kind of look alike once you get to No. 6 above. We’re not worried at all about what the next step is. We just are totally focused on this week and doing our best to make that first state appearance.”
