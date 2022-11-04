Springfield-Baker VB Team huddle

The Springfield volleyball team breaks the huddle after Wednesday's Division IV playoff win over Baker.

 Photo courtesy of Debra Ridgedell

SPRINGFIELD – Fresh off of Wednesday’s first-round playoff win over Baker, Springfield volleyball coach Jennifer Hebert realizes there’s no time for her team to relax.

No. 11 Springfield travels to face No. 6 Sacred Heart-New Orleans in the regional round of the Division IV playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Friday with the Lady Bulldogs looking to make some program history.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.