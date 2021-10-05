SPRINGFIELD -- The Springfield volleyball team might be finding its stride at the right point in the season.
The Lady Bulldogs used a nearly flawless service game to notch a 25-3, 25-2, 25-5 win over Independence to open Division IV, District 4 play Tuesday at Springfield.
“We’re just starting district today, so we don’t know what that’s going to look like,” Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert said, noting her team notched a five-set win over Loranger on Monday. “We have two more tournaments and a chance to win a bunch of games. Coming off a win (Monday) night, growing on it (Tuesday). We face St. Thomas on Thursday, which is a big, big game for us. I think we’re definitely on the right foot and headed in the right direction.”
Springfield (5-11, 1-0) set the tone for the match in the opening set as Katie McCabe served on 16 straight points, helping the Lady Bulldogs open a 17-0 advantage. McCabe had nine aces during the run.
Independence scored three straight points before Katie Riddle served on eight straight points with three consecutive aces to end the first set.
“We have been very, very strong servers,” Hebert said. “I helped us a lot (against Loranger). Sometimes its hard to stay focused in a game when there’s a big differential between the scores, but they really did stay focused. That’s what we’re doing in practice.”
“Sometimes, (some) think serving is the easy thing, so sometimes people just don’t do it enough,” Hebert said. “There’s a chance we might do it too much, but it’s your serve, and you don’t have to get and ace. Just cause chaos so that a free ball comes back to us.”
The Lady Bulldogs carried the momentum into the second set, with Katie Riddle serving 10 straight points with seven aces to open the set.
Independence picked up a point before Dali Hughes served on nine straight points, pushing the lead to 20-1. The teams traded errors before Kaidence George had three straight aces and Mary White a kill to close out the set.
“We came in with the idea that we were going to win, so I think that that helped a lot with our mindset and our mentality really today,” Hughes said. “We got a lot of aces. Obviously, most of our points were aces. I’m not complaining.”
Springfield led 8-4 in the third set before Isabella Alvarez served on nine straight points, with three aces, to push the lead to 17-4. The teams swapped points before McCabe had seven straight aces to close out the set and the match.
“We’ve had to play all the kids,” Hebert said. “We have 14 of them. They all play. They all play their part on different days depending on what’s across the net from us and what we have to block and where. We have four seniors that are strong. We have some freshmen that are getting a whole lot of time too, but big picture, we’re so far ahead of where we were last year, and that’s our goal. Our goal is to build.”
Hughes and Hebert realize the importance the St. Thomas Aquinas match which the Lady Bulldogs host Thursday.
“It’s not like one game makes a difference or not, but this is a good place for us to be walking into the St. Thomas game on Thursday,” Hebert continued. “If that goes how we expect it to go, we’ll be in a run after that. If not, we’ll re-adjust and get ready for Pope John Paul (next) Tuesday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.