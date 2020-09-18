Dali Hughes had 18 digs to pace Springfield to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 win over Loranger on the road Thursday.
It was Springfield's second straight win.
Almira Brown had seven blocks, six kills and three aces for the Lady Bulldogs (2-3), while Olivia Davis added 13 assists, a kill and an ace.
Katie Riddle had three aces and three kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.