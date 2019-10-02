SPRINGFIELD – The way Springfield volleyball player Dali Hughes sees it, the Lady Bulldogs have done a bit of growing over the past couple of weeks, and it may be happening at the right time.
Hughes’ serving sparked a late run in the fourth set, helping Springfield secure a 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Division IV, District 4 action at Springfield on Wednesday.
“We have grown a lot since the beginning,” Hughes said. “I feel like if we would have played this team a few weeks ago, the (result) wouldn’t have been the same. But now, we’re so connected as a team, it’s just awesome.”
Springfield (6-12, 2-10) led 8-4 to open the fourth set before St. Thomas stormed back to take a 15-13 lead on Presley Morse’s kill.
With Katie Randall serving, Springfield grabbed a 16-15 lead. From there, there were four ties and three lead changes before Almira Brown’s kill put Springfield up for good at 20-19.
Hughes served on three straight points as the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of STA errors to pull ahead 23-19.
“I’m just going back there and I’m just taking a deep breath and thinking ‘Dali, you’ve really got to get these serves in. If you get these serves in, then everything else will fall into place.’”
Morse’s kill cut the lead to 24-21 before an STA kill error gave Springfield the set and the match.
“I think we had a little efficiency today,” Springfield coach Larry Smoot said. “I wasn’t perfect – still too many throwaway points, but if we can do that and we can carry on with that, who knows?”
The Lady Falcons (5-10, 1-1) jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the first set on Claire Cyrus’ kill before Springfield’s Jenison Riley served on four straight points, cutting the advantage to 8-7.
Springfield knotted the score at 11-11 before a pair of kills by Tabby Lobell with Hughes serving sparked a run that put the Lady Bulldogs up 16-11.
Smoot said Lobell’s right hand was swollen because of an injury sustained during the match.
“She’s not sure what (the injury is),” he said. “She’ll probably have it looked at, so hopefully it’s not something that’s going to be hindering her for the rest of the season or take her out for the rest of the season.”
STA (5-10, 1-1) got as close as 17-15 on Lexi Anderson’s ace, but with Lobell serving, Riley and Brown had kills helping stretch the lead to 21-15. Riley had an ace as Springfield closed with a 4-3 burst to win the set.
“When we have the momentum, we need to run it,” Smoot said. “I’m trying to get my kids to hustle back to serve to try to keep the momentum going on our side, and when they (opponent) have the momentum, it’s to slow it down a little bit and get a little bit more focused. That’s all part of the mental game, and we’re getting better at it, but that’s going to be big for us to have any real success for us to have any real success toward the end of the season.”
STA snapped an 8-8 tie in the second set as Morse had three aces during a run which put the Lady Falcons ahead 16-10.
Springfield got as close as 19-17 before Marley Vinet had three aces during a 6-0 run to close out the set, giving STA the win.
The Lady Bulldogs led 8-3 to open the third set before STA tied it at 8 on Megan Burton’s ace. From there, there were three lead changes and three ties before Springfield went ahead 12-11 on Brown’s kill.
Hughes had an ace, serving during a run which put Springfield ahead 16-12.
“The serving starts at the beginning of the game, and I feel like it’s one of the most important aspects of the whole game, and if you can’t serve, then you can’t really do much else,” Hughes said. “I just feel like that’s one of my most important strategies going out on to the court to make sure that the serves get in.”
Springfield led 20-15 before STA cut the lead to one four times – the last at 24-23 – before a St. Thomas kill error ended the set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.