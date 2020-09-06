SPRINGFIELD – With two scrimmages behind them, Springfield volleyball coach Jennifer Hebert got a glimpse of what she’s been trying to instill in her team since she took over as the Lady Bulldogs’ coach over the summer.
Springfield lost a five-set scrimmage to St. Thomas Aquinas last Thursday, and while a win would have been nice, the Lady Bulldogs bounced back after struggling with communication issues in the first set. It’s something Hebert is hoping the team can build on this season, which begins Wednesday with the Lady Bulldogs at Ponchatoula at 4 p.m.
“Basically, we’re really trying to teach them about fighting,” Hebert said. “Let’s just fight through this. We got to scrimmage at Hammond (last Wednesday). It was bumpy. (Thursday) we came back with a whole lot of fight, and that was so nice to see – a lot of excitement in the gym. This is fun. Have fun. Love that you’re here. Love that we’re getting to play. Love the competition part of this, and everything else will fall into place. I was super proud of them (Thursday). I think they’re starting to really understand just be athletic, just play. Play hard.”
Hebert said part of what’s helped the coaching transition is that there’s already a bond among players and they’ve bought in to what she’s trying to accomplish.
“The spirit that this team has is going to carry us,” Hebert said. “They’re fighting hard, but they’re having fun. They’ve having so much fun, and they’re super close. They don’t have any drama. They just really love being here, and that in itself is something you can’t teach. We can teach things. We know we have to work on a lot of things we got to see in the scrimmage … but I can’t teach heart and I can’t teach that fight and that spirit. I knew that about this program. It’s what drew me here to them, so it’s just enjoyable. We’re all enjoying it.”
Hebert noted the growth of the team on the court since she took over, and she said it’s continued. She said it was more than evident in the team’s showings in last week’s scrimmages.
“We talked a lot after (last Wednesday) about controlling the chaos,” Hebert said. “Trying to force things, sometimes you can do too much that it causes havoc. Just control what you can control. Play your role and your position and count on each other, and we really saw a huge improvement of that from (Wednesday to Thursday) just in talking about it. They’re so receptive. Their growth is just so open wide, and they’re just taking it all in. They’re showing us that ‘hey, I’m paying attention. I hear what you’re saying, and I’m going to make that part of my game.’ As a coach, you can’t ask for more than that.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ roster features four seniors in Olivia Davis, Almira Brown, Katie Randall and Lizzy Steuber.
“Their leadership is really pulling this team through,” Hebert said of her seniors.
Those seniors, along with juniors Dali Hughes, Chelsea Michelli and Isabella Alvarez and sophomores Kaidence George and Katie Riddle, will form the team’s core group.
“From game to game … they all play a part, and that’s the great teams when you have them all playing a big role – that you’re not counting on one person to make everything happen,” Hebert said.
Hebert said she has some versatility on her roster, which should help the team in multiple ways.
“Everybody has good days and bad days – everybody,” Hebert said. “We don’t want to admit that, but we do. It’s nice to be able to have two kids that can play in the same position if one’s having a better day if one’s off.”
“It’s awesome, and I think it pushes everybody to know, ‘hey, I’m ready if you need me’. They fight at practice,” Hebert said. “They want to play. They want to start, and so it keeps everybody accountable to have so many moving parts, and that’s nice.”
Hebert also said having players from different classifications contributing, especially from the sophomores, will only help with the long-term growth of the team.
“We want to build this program, and so to have younger kids in roles already is nice too to see that it’s not just seniors and juniors, but we have some sophomores that are going to make a difference, and hopefully after a few years, you’re going to see the benefits of being able to get some key players through all grades,” Hebert said.
Springfield’s schedule features non-district contests against Walker, Denham Springs, Hammond, Central Private, Covington, Destrehan, Salmen, Pearl River and St. Michael, but for Hebert, it’s all about her team finding a consistent level of play.
“I think we’re going to play all levels,” Hebert said. “What I’d like to see is us play at the same level no matter who the opponent is. It’s to play at this high level against a team that’s winning their district and to play at this level with team that maybe we are better than, because sometimes you see that. You play to your competition, and I’d like to see this program definitely – we see the level you can play, we’ve got to look like that every single time, and that’s what you want to see at the end of the season is no matter who we match up against, we’re going to be us. We talked about that (Thursday). We have to be Springfield. No matter who’s on that side, we have to be Springfield, and we’re learning that.”
The district schedule features St. Thomas Aquinas, Independence, Pope John Paul II, Bogalusa, Pine and St. Helena.
“Really, I think that this is anybody’s district,” Hebert said. “I think we’re just as a likely competitor to win district as anybody else, but it’s being at that focus and that level every match we walk into.”
Hebert said she’s keeping things scaled back in terms of goal-setting for her team by design.
“I really don’t like to set the expectation because if you set big early and you don’t accomplish it, you feel defeated so early in the season that it can shut a program down,” Hebert said. “We’re going to set goals weekly. We’re going to set goals match by match. We set goals at practice, and then I want them to walk away and go ‘this is the best season I’ve ever had’, and then I’ll feel like we were successful no matter what.”
