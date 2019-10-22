SPRINGFIELD – If nothing else, Springfield’s match with Pope John Paul II will help the Lady Bulldogs get prepared for the postseason.
The Lady Jaguars used solid play at the net throughout the match in picking up a 25-22, 25-17, 25-12 win Tuesday over the Lady Bulldogs in Division IV, District 4 volleyball action at Springfield.
“I think we know we can play with people,” Springfield coach Larry Smoot said, pointing out the Lady Bulldogs lost in five sets to Salmen on Monday at Springfield after losing to the same team in three sets on the road earlier this season. “We’re showing improvement. It’s on the scoreboard, but it isn’t always getting us match wins. If we can continue to get a little bit better, we’ve got lot of practices ahead of us before the playoffs, and there’s a couple of things we’ve got to work on …”
The first set featured six ties – the last at 11-11 before a kill by PJP’s Mallory Norton gave the Lady Jaguars (25-6, 5-0) the lead for good.
Springfield (9-17, 4-2) got as close as 14-13 on Almira Brown’s kill, but Rachael Hartmann’s kill and Springfield errors keyed an 8-0 run which put PJP ahead 21-13.
Tabby Lobell’s ace cut the lead to 23-21 before a block into the net by the Lady Bulldogs closed out the set.
Springfield led 2-0 early in the first set, which featured four ties – the last at 6-6 – before Pope John Paul II took the lead for good. Hartmann did most of the damage, collecting five kills, mostly at the net, and a block, during a run which extended the lead to 16-10.
Hartmann finished with 22 kills and 10 digs, while Kendall Battistella had 32 assists and 10 digs to lead the Lady Jaguars.
“Their placement of their tips was great,” Smoot said. “Their ball control was really good. They served us tough. I thought we played pretty well for most of the match. We stayed with them in Game 1 and 2, especially. It kind of got away from us in Game 3. We’re getting better, but we just probably played the best team in the state.”
Lobell had a kill and an ace, cutting the lead to 16-12, but her service error keyed a 4-0 burst for PJP. Springfield got as close as six points four times before PJP closed out the set.
Springfield led 1-0 in the third set, but Savanna Dyer’s ace gave PJP a 2-1 lead as the Lady Jaguars never looked back, extending the advantage to 17-7 on Ali Tullis’ ace and 19-9 on another ace by Dyer.
Lobell said seeing PJP’s hitting and service game before the playoffs can only help the Lady Bulldogs.
“It’s really hard whenever you don’t play teams that hit like that throughout the season and then you see one like that,” she said. “You just have to read the ball better and hope for the best. Honestly, we did better than I expected than I expected tonight, so I think this will definitely help us going into the playoffs.”
PJP led by 13 twice in the final set – the last time at 24-11, before Hartmann’s service error, followed by Kayla Benedic’s kill, ended the match.
“Their servers got hot and our passing and our communication broke down,” Smoot said of the final set. “There was three or four times we were looking at each other. I call it the eye lock – we look at each other, and we look at the ball and the ball’s not where it used to be. The ball’s somewhere else now, and we had trouble getting it. We’ll work on that again, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.