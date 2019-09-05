SPRINGFIELD – Springfield scored in bunches to build a two-set lead over Loranger and went on a tear after falling behind in the third for a 3-0 victory Thursday at Springfield.
It was the first win for first-year Springfield coach Larry Smoot.
“Our serving was more aggressive than it has been, and that gave us a lot of free ball opportunities and a lot of points directly off of aces, so I was really happy with that,” Smoot said. “Their effort was very strong. We’ve got so many bugs we have to work out, just all kinds of little things, but they’re getting better every day, and that’s what I really like about this group.”
The Lady Bulldogs (1-1) won the first two sets 25-13, 25-13 but fell behind 5-4 in the third set on Anya Bailey’s kill. It was the first time the Lady Bulldogs trailed in the match.
“They were kind of losing their focus, wandering a little bit, so I just brought them in and said, ‘You’ve got to tune it in a little bit,’ and they did a pretty good job,” Smoot said.
Loranger expanded the lead to 10-5, but the run stopped when Loranger’s Gabby Wheeler hit the ball into the net, ending a solid sequence for both teams.
With libero Katie Randall serving, Springfield went on a 6-0 run, claiming an 11-10 edge. After a tie at 11-11, the Lady Bulldogs went ahead 12-11 and put match away when Jenison Riley came up to serve.
Springfield scored 10 straight points, including four aces from Riley, in building a 22-11 lead.
“That’s phenomenal,” Smoot said of Riley’s effort while also praising the play of freshman Karsyn Eckland. “People don’t get those (aces) in entire matches usually. That’s what I’ve been trying to get them to do is serve aggressively. We’re not a real, real big team. We’re going to see a lot of bigger teams. For us to be successful, we’re going to have to serve people so they can’t run their offense against us at will.”
Riley said her approach wasn’t complicated.
“I try to keep the same form and find places where there’s no one there or it’s empty, and then I’ll just keep it going,” Riley said.
Loranger got within 23-14, but outside hitter Dali Hughes had an ace before a Loranger error ended the match.
Springfield snapped an 8-8 tie in the first set, pulling ahead 17-11 during a run with middle blocker Almira Brown serving. Brown is working with Marina Daniels as the team’s other middle blocker.
“She’s really developed her serve, and her front row play is coming around,” Smoot said of Brown. “Her arm strength is coming around.”
Loranger got as close as 18-13 before the Lady Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run with Randall serving to win the set.
Behind the serving of Hughes, setter Olivia Davis and Riley, Springfield jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the second set before outside hitter Tabby Lobell’s kill made the score 18-8.
Another Lobell kill stretched the lead to 24-13 before a Loranger error ended the set.
“I really enjoy the environment and working with these guys,” Smoot said of his team, which will participate in the South Louisiana Volleyball Invitational at Woodlawn on Saturday. “They’re one of the best groups of people I’ve worked with, so that’s the best part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.