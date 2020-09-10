SPRINGFIELD – Before the season began, Springfield volleyball coach Jennifer Hebert said one of her goals is to help the Lady Bulldogs establish a fighting mentality.
The team showed flashes of that in Thursday’s contest against Hammond, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Lady Tors picked up a 25-18, 25-19, 25-10 victory at Springfield.
“We definitely see the fight,” Hebert said. “We played Hammond last week in the first scrimmage, and we weren’t in the game at all …, so to see us come back and fight against a team that we just lost to and be within five or six points of taking the match is such an improvement in eight days. That’s what we’re looking for right now is growth. To us, success is growth, and we’ve seen it each time out.”
A hard-fought first set featured seven ties – the last at 9-9 – before Hammond’s Mack McLaughlin had a pair of kills and an ace to give the Lady Tors a 15-11 lead.
Springfield (0-2) got within 17-16 on a Hammond service error before the Lady Tors closed with an 8-2 run, which featured a pair of aces from Amelia Cooper.
“That was huge for us today because in the other two scrimmages and the game against Ponchatoula (a 3-0 loss on Wednesday), we started off so behind …,” Hebert said. “That was our goal today, not to start way behind, from the beginning have that fight.”
Hammond (3-0) jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the second set before Springfield’s Chelsea Michelli had a kill and a pair of aces to cut the lead to 10-5.
The Lady Tors pushed the lead to 14-5 on Savannah Smith’s ace, but Smith’s service error, coupled with Brown’s serving and Hammond errors, helped Springfield cut the lead to 14-13.
“My mindset is just to keep the team up, keep pushing no matter what – just keep on going,” Brown said. “I just feel like you just can’t get in your head with the game. If you know the game, then getting in your head just messes you up. Keep pushing the whole time and every new set is a new chance for you to do even better.”
“We need to learn that we can hang with big schools, that we can play with these big teams …,” Hebert said. “Almira comes back and serves those big points, and we got more kills today than we have. It just builds our confidence. That’s something we don’t have a lot of, so everything that we consider a success is going to just make us more confident in time …”
Hammond, however, pulled away as a Springfield error put the Lady Tors ahead 22-15. Springfield got as close as 23-19 on a service error before two straight kill errors from Springfield ended the set.
An ace by Natalie Harris gave Hammond a 5-1 lead in the final set before the Lady Bulldogs chipped the lead to 5-4. From there, Hammond went on an 8-0 run, featuring a pair of aces from Smith, for a 13-4 lead.
Springfield got as close as 15-6 before Hammond scored four straight points. Kaidence George’s kill got Springfield within 19-8, but Springfield errors helped fuel a 6-2 run by the Lady Tors to close out the match.
Karsyn Eckland had nine assists for Springfield, while George and Michelli each had three kills.
“I think the first set was so close the whole time, and then the second set we fought back from behind,” Hebert said. “I think when I called the first timeout, it was 9-2. We were down seven, we close it back. Losing that one, I think, knocked the wind out of our sails, so that now is something we know we’ve got to talk about. We’ve got to see that differently, respond differently. You learn every game.”
