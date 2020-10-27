SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield volleyball team may be in the final week of the regular season, but coach Jennifer Hebert said she’s still learning things about her team that she’s hoping will help in the future.
That came into play during the Lady Bulldogs’ 25-5, 25-16, 25-16 win over St. Helena Central on Tuesday at Springfield.
“We’re trying really hard for this not to be our last week of play,” said Hebert, whose team came into the game at No. 28 in the unofficial Division IV power rankings. “I want the seniors to have the opportunity to make that trip and be in a playoff game and have that opportunity.”
“You want to see growth and things looking better and getting better every time you go out,” Hebert continued. “There’s no bad time to be better, so that’s a good thing.”
Hebert said Wednesday’s scheduled contest with St. Michael was canceled, and the Lady Bulldogs will close out the regular season hosting Bogalusa on Thursday.
After storming to a 25-5 win in the first set, Springfield snapped a 2-2 tie early in the second set with a 4-0 burst that was keyed by an ace from Dali Hughes.
Springfield led by as much as eight twice before St. Helena capitalized on Lady Bulldog errors to whittle the lead to 17-14.
From there, Springfield’s Isabella Alvarez had a pair of aces during a run that helped help give the Lady Bulldogs a 21-14 lead. Springfield got a kill from Chelsea Michelli, an ace from Katie Riddle and a kill from Rebekah Presson, closing the set with a 3-0 burst.
In the third set, Springfield snapped a 5-5 tie with a 5-0 run that featured a kill and a pair of aces from Lizzie Kreutzer.
Springfield errors helped cut the lead to 11-9 before Kaidence George had a pair of aces while serving on six straight points to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 17-9.
“I did not realize that,” George, a sophomore, said of the stretch. “Usually when I play, I’m in my own mindset and just focused on the ball.”
Hebert said she was pleased with George’s serving effort.
“You just get to see so many different things,” Hebert said. “Kaidence doesn’t usually serve because Almira (Brown) is such a strong server, and Dali Hughes, who’s a libero, is a strong server, but to know this always an option now too – the whole season you learn different things about different kids, so that was good for Kaidence. Being young and the game was kind of tight. It was kind of a pressure serve for her, and to come up with a bunch in a row was exciting.”
Springfield led by as many as 10 four times – the last at 23-13 – before St. Helena cut the lead to 23-16, but Springfield took advantage of a service error and got an ace from Kreutzer to win the match.
“We got to get everybody in today, which we love,” Hebert said. “It’s part of growing the program.”
Although the Lady Bulldogs won the first set, Hebert said she had to give her team a reminder to stay on track.
“After winning that first one, we had to go back and say, ‘hey, remember that you’ve got to play them all like that,’” Hebert said. “You can’t just come out big and play big in the first one. You’ve got to play big the whole time.”
