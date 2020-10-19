SPRINGFIELD – The high school volleyball season is headed into its home stretch, and most teams are pretty much set on rotations, situational personnel and such.
But for first-year Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert, it’s a little bit different. She’s still tinkering with the Lady Bulldogs’ lineup, and she said it’s being done with good reason.
“I think that when you lose a few, if you’re not tinkering around with something that’s not going well, then you’re not doing a good job as a coach,” Hebert said. “That’s where I sit down and watch film, look at stats and go ‘where are we falling apart? What rotation is bad?’”
The Lady Bulldogs (6-9) had a three-game win streak going before dropping a pair of district contests to St. Thomas Aquinas and Pope John Paul II early last week.
Against St. Thomas, Springfield won the first two sets before the Lady Falcons stormed back to take the final three and the match. But in the loss, Hebert and her coaching staff opted to make a major personnel decision, moving senior Katie Randall, who had been working as a back row player this season, to the outside.
“By the time we got to game five, we tried Katie Randall because she is pretty solid and sure-handed in passing and stuff, and she did a great job,” Hebert said, noting she made the move because Springfield struggled with hitting errors against St. Thomas. “We went to Pope (John Paul II last Tuesday) and she led in kills for us. It’s late in the season. You don’t think that at this point that we’re going to make big changes like that, but she came through big-time in the last two matches for us, so we’re excited for her.”
While Randall said playing on the outside is a bit different, she doesn’t have any complaints about the move.
“It’s really cool,” Randall said. “I’ve never done it ever in my life, so being able to be outside is definitely quite a challenge, but I feel like so far, I’m doing pretty well. I feel like she needed someone to keep the ball up and I definitely did what I did to make sure it stayed in play.”
Randall said the move has given her a boost in confidence.
“I feel like we’re all responsible for the way we feel on the court,” Randall said. “We can’t let each other get down and get upset. I feel like personally I struggled with that at the beginning, and now that I’m outside, I feel way more comfortable and I just feel way better playing outside than I did the whole season.”
“I feel like coach is always trying to make the best lineup for our team, and a lot of that is still being worked on, but I feel like she has good intentions and she just wants us to be able to end up with the best lineup we possibly can,” Randall continued. “We’re still working on stuff.”
Hebert said he relies heavily on her assistant coaches when it comes to making changes to the lineup, noting her eldest daughter, Brooke Balser, a former player at Southeastern Louisiana, suggested moving Randall to the outside.
“It was a good call,” Hebert said. “I have a great coaching staff. I love that they can talk to me and feel comfortable with suggestions and stuff like that, and it was a great call because she really is playing great on the outside, and it’s given her a lot of confidence, so now she’s hitting in the back row too, which we didn’t get from her when she was just in the back row, so she’s become in the last three days, a big offensive gun for us all of a sudden. It’s awesome to have her do that.”
It’s not Randall’s first move this season as she was the team’s libero last season before moving to middle back and right back this season, with Randall’s change paving the way for Dali Hughes to step in at libero after playing outside hitter.
“She’s (Hebert) like, ‘Dali, I really think that this spot is where you’re going to really shine,’” Hughes said. “I was really skeptical about it because I love outside, but now I totally love libero. It’s good.”
“I definitely think that she’s really good at putting people where we’re going to thrive the most … and that’s what she did,” Hughes said.
The plus for the Lady Bulldogs now is having Randall and Hughes on the court at the same time, which Hebert said has strengthened the team’s rotation.
“She brings a lot of spirit to the court,” Hebert said of Randall. “It was hard taking her off because she does have so much spirit when she rotated in front, so being able to leave her in and knowing that she’s going to do a solid job at that outside, we’re just so pleasantly surprised and happy with her.”
“Dali has been so solid all year-round for us,” Hebert continued. “She just has so much ball control, and her serve/receives are good. We knew coming in from watching them play last year that Dali did play outside. She’s got a vertical that’s just incredible, and she hits hard, so it was a hard decision (of) which one do we give up? Do we not have her in the back the whole time to let her hit, but I have some other hitters. Do we leave her in the game the whole time as a back row kid? She just brings so much as a libero, and she’s fiery. She’s so fun to watch play, and so now to have them both out there all the way around makes a big difference added to Almira (Brown), added to Olivia (Davis), who’s out there all the time – Karsyn Eckland. It just is two fiery kids that you can’t teach them to fight to win, and both of those kids have it, so it’s nice to have them both on all the time.”
Some of what Hughes brings to the team was on display in last week’s 3-0 win over Salmen when she stepped up to serve with the third set tied at 16-16. Hughes had an ace, keying a burst which put the Lady Bulldogs up 18-16.
They never trailed again, getting a 25-20 win after taking the first two sets 25-11 and 25-18.
“I’m feeling little pressure, but I definitely think I’ve gotten a lot better with it,” Hughes said. “I don’t get as worked up over serves any more, and it’s really confidence. I have so much confidence in my serve now, it’s really not that bad.”
Hebert also got a chance to get her younger players some playing time against Salmen, noting the team played two different outside hitters in each set.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to get to see everybody because we are late in the season,” Hebert said. “You have hitters that are off sometimes and it’s nice to be able to know, ‘OK. I can pull this kid. I can pull this kid.’”
It was also a chance for the team’s upperclassmen to get a look at the program’s future.
“We enjoyed it because they always cheer for us, so it was nice to cheer for them and be able to see what they can do as varsity players,” Randall said. “We’re so excited to see them grow in the next few years.”
Making lineup changes, especially this late in the season, could potentially cause problems for teams, but Hughes said that hasn’t been the case for the Lady Bulldogs.
“I don’t see any problem with it, and I don’t think that anybody really has a problem with it, and the girls this year – we just all feed off of each other,” Hughes said. “It’s just so fun. There’s nobody that brings the team down or anything like that. It’s just so fun this year.”
Hebert said it’s that type of attitude that have helped the program to grow a bit this season, even though the record may not indicate such progress.
“I could not ask any more from this group of girls,” Hebert said. “If they’re not playing, they’re on the side cheering. They just have accepted whatever role we throw at them. They step up to it. They embrace it. They conquer it. We call on different kids different nights when other kids are off. It’s fantastic. It’s fun, and they all deserve to play. You hate not being able to play them all, but anything that we throw at them, they have just devoured it this year, and it’s just been so awesome to be with them.”
“They are leaving it better than they found it, and they are really enjoying being together and being on the court, so it makes everything worth it,” Hebert said.
