The Springfield volleyball team picked up a 25-5, 25-6, 25-12 win over Bogalusa inn Division IV, District 4 action on the road Thursday.
Almira Brown led the Lady Bulldogs with five aces, while Jenison Riley and Isabella Alvarez each had three aces. Karsyn Eckland and Olivia Davis each had two aces.
Springfield (8-15, 3-0) travels to face Pine at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.