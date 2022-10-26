Doyle-Springfield volleyball Kylie Lutz, Kaidence George

Doyle's Kylie Lutz, left, works against Springfield's Kaidence George at the net during Tuesday's match at Springfield.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

SPRINGFIELD – At this point in the season, the Springfield and Doyle volleyball teams got exactly what they needed when they squared off against each other in Division IV, District 4 action Tuesday at Springfield.

The Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-0 win, defeating the Lady Tigers 25-17, 25-9 and 25-20 with both teams are gearing up for the postseason. Springfield was seeded 11th in Division IV and Doyle at No. 15 coming into the match.

