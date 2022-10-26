SPRINGFIELD – At this point in the season, the Springfield and Doyle volleyball teams got exactly what they needed when they squared off against each other in Division IV, District 4 action Tuesday at Springfield.
The Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-0 win, defeating the Lady Tigers 25-17, 25-9 and 25-20 with both teams are gearing up for the postseason. Springfield was seeded 11th in Division IV and Doyle at No. 15 coming into the match.
“We played St. Thomas and beat them, and I was kind of thinking then, ‘OK, well if this is when we’re going to peak, this is the perfect time to do that,’” Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert said, noting the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Falcons in three sets last week. “To come in, do it in a row and have two big, explosive games and to win in three against both teams – two very good teams – you just love to see this is the time to be here.”
Doyle closed out its regular season schedule with the match.
“Springfield really gives us some competition, and with competition that makes us better,” Doyle coach Ashlie Byrnes said. “I think this was a very even match, and I think we learned a lot, and we’re going to improve from there.”
“I feel like we can always improve,” Byrnes continued. “I think there’s a lot of things we can work on, but for our second year in a program, it’s a pretty good spot to be in right now. I’m proud of my girls for working as hard as they do and competing against big teams like Springfield.”
The playoff pairings will be released Monday.
Both teams set the early tone for the match as the first set featured eight ties – the last at 9-9 – before Katie Riddle had two aces and Kaidence George two kills during a run which put Springfield ahead 17-11.
Doyle got within 19-16 on an ace by Emily Hamel and a kill by Bonnie Henderson, but errors by the Lady Tigers sparked a 6-1 burst to close out the set.
“We need to improve on some covering, some blocking, and really just communicating and getting that momentum back when you lose a point,” Byrnes said. “People are going to earn points on you. That’s how it goes, but it’s about the momentum when you get it back.”
The Lady Tigers defeated Springfield earlier this season, but like her coaches, Hamel said playing the Lady Bulldogs can only help heading into the playoffs.
“It’s really good,” Hamel said. “It’s hard when we play against the slower teams in our district versus the fast teams. We needed to work on keeping our momentum going when we play big teams like this. They are a really good team. I play with a lot of them with club, and they’re a really good team, and I just think we held in pretty good for being first-year varsity.”
The second set featured three early ties – the last at 5-5 – before a kill by Mary White and an ace from George helped Springfield pull ahead 8-5.
Doyle got within a point three times – the last at 19-18 on Gracie Chaney’s ace – before White had a kill and two aces and George added two blocks and a kill during a 7-1 burst to close out the set.
“Our two middles right now are just rocking,” Hebert said. “They’re hitting well. They had so many stuffs tonight. Just two stuffs in a row messes with the hitter. Again, that’s doing the little things. We weren’t in the net when we were blocking. Even if we might not have stuffed it, we got a touch and slowed it down, and so then a hitter has to change their choices and they start tipping, but we know that and we’re expecting that. Them being so big at the net is huge for us.”
While George said her main focus at the net is getting kills for her team, it goes beyond that.
“My job on the court and what I take responsibility for is getting everybody’s energy up talking to people to make sure they’re OK and their spirit is up and making sure my spirit’s up, so we’re all connected as one team,” she said. “We struggled with that in the beginning, but now I think we’re pretty good.”
The third set featured three early ties – the last at 3-3 – before Springfield went ahead 6-3 on Breanna Steuber’s kill.
Doyle got within 6-5 on an ace by Hamel, but Springfield pulled away as Hope Adams served on six straight points, helping push the lead to 13-5.
“We lost a few games this year just by not doing the little things right serving – missing serves, hitting balls that are hittable balls in the net out – and so we’ve really been focusing not having a good practice, we’re going to have a great practice, and we’re going to all those little things right,” Hebert said. “Serving has been one of things that we have really been putting a lot of time in (on) and just putting the pressure on them back there and how key every serve is after a big rally. Giving that ball back on a missed serve just destroys momentum. Tonight, when we got the ball back, we did a good job of protecting it and getting our serves in and making them count.”
Consecutive kills by George and Kacie Riddle extended the advantage to 19-8 before Doyle got within 23-18 on Kylie Lutz’s kill and a Springfield error.
“Kaidence is a secret weapon,” Byrnes said. “She’s left-handed. She knows where to put the ball down, so she definitely helped out Springfield a lot.”
Shelby Taylor’s block cut the lead to 24-20 but an error at the net on the Lady Tigers ended the set and the match.
“Right now, we just mentally and emotionally love where we are and are striving every day to be better still,” Hebert said.
