WALKER -- St. Amant got rolling early against Walker, and that was a bit too much for the Lady Cats to recover from in their Division I, District IV volleyball opener at Glen Ellis Gym on Tuesday.
“St. Amant came out ready to play, and I think that we were kind of on our heels a little bit at the beginning,” Walker coach Kaylee Guidry said after the Lady Cats dropped a 3-0 decision to the Lady Gators by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-19. “We started out slow, and whenever you play against an opponent that is coming out fast it’s hard to recover … We dug a hole that’s hard to dig out of it. We dug from it a little bit, but not quite enough.”
St. Amant led 5-0 in the first set as Kailee Lavigne had two straight aces before Walker cut the lead to 6 4 as Kyra Patrick served on two straight points, including an ace.
The Lady Gators took advantage of Walker errors to extend the lead to 13-7 before a kill by Walker’s Mya Vidrine stopped the run. From there, St. Amant used a 6-0 burst to pull away.
A kill by St. Amant’s Ja’Lynn Davenport put the Lady Gators ahead 24-10 before a kill by Walker’s Reese Patten. A Walker kill error ended the set.
“We started out kind of slow, but I think as we started playing more, we kind of caught up with them a little bit,” Patten said. “Once we started playing together really good, we got good rallies going and got some points.”
In the second set, St. Amant snapped a 3-3 tie with a 5-0 run.
An ace by Walker’s Lanie King keyed a burst which cut the lead to 12-11 before the Lady Gators went on a 10-2 run in which Anna Bruno had two aces for St. Amant.
Walker got within 23-15 on Vidrine’s kill before St. Amant got a kill and a Walker receiving error to end the set.
In the third set, Walker took a 12-10 lead, snapping a 10-10 tie on a pair of St. Amant errors.
“They were a little more aggressive at the net more than we were tonight, and we tried to defend against that,” Guidry said. “We tried to compete against it, and we made some changes to our game plan, and I think that it paid off in the third game a little bit more than it was in the first and second, so you saw the points increase a little bit more. We put some kids in that don’t get a lot of playing time and they played with them and they wanted to be out there, and so it was good to see that.”
The momentum swung in the Lady Gators favor as Kayla Robinson served on eight straight points, including six aces, to give St. Amant a 20-13 lead.
“It’s a mental toughness aspect,” Guidry said. “We’ve talked about it the couple years that I’ve been here, just mental toughness, bouncing back. There are points where we showed that mental toughness and there are points where we showed the immaturity a little bit in that mental toughness. They’re teenagers. They’re a work in progress, so I think we’ll be alright. It’s just the first game in district started out a little rough.”
An ace from Walker’s King cut the lead to 20-16, and the St. Amant lead hovered at either four or five points down the stretch before Davenport’s kill ended the match.
“I think our kids fought a lot harder in the third game, and they showed that they can play with them, but we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, for sure,” Guidry said.
Patten said there was some frustration after the match, but the team can’t dwell on the outcome.
“We’ve done pretty good the rest of our games throughout the season so far,” she said. “Considering this being our first district game, I wish we could have done a little bit better, but there’s more. (We’ve got to) show up at practice, work hard and play together as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.