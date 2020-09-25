Walker volleyball vs. ACHS: Anna Ferrand
Walker High's Anna Ferrand (7) gets the ball over Ascension Christian’s Brooklynn Phillips (9).

 Ralph Melancon | The News

St. Thomas Aquinas picked up a 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 win over Walker in Hammond on Wednesday.

Anna Ferrand had seven digs and four kills for Walker, while Reese Patten had four assists, three digs and two kills.

Lillie Waguespack added three blocks, a dig and a kill, while Lauren Harvey had three digs.

