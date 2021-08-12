Heading into her second season as the Live Oak volleyball coach, Janie Tidwell is getting back to some basics with her team.
“We did a lot of ball control, reminding this was proper technique for this and just trying to break it back down,” Tidwell said, noting the team has been working out since mid-July. “We have a lot of new people and even the returners are still kind of new to whole philosophy of the game too.”
After last season, Tidwell said she’s changed things up a bit with her practice plans.
“It’s more so for me to see how I can get more touches on the ball for them and make them more accountable (with) more individual work so that you can see that they’re getting something out of it when they’re having to account for themselves,” Tidwell said. “We’ll do individual work or stations. They’re still conditioning and they’re still getting touches on the ball, but then when we come together as a group, I can see more of who’s actually working on their own and not having to be micromanaged. It’s trying to build some of that autonomy … where they feel better about themselves and take some ownership in their own advancement in the game.”
Tidwell said the team is ahead of the game in terms of where it was last year at this point.
“I think the mental game is better just because I think the ones that are coming back, they’ve become better students of the game,” she said. “We’ve still got to work on that part of it where they’re understanding it, but the knowledge base is better than it was, so our practices can go a little smoother. Even though we’re breaking down … (into) smaller groups and sessions and stuff, they’re able to get more out of it just because it’s clicking with them, so the returners are able to help with the new girls. I have several new girls that aren’t just freshmen, so they’re able to help show them and teach them. The enthusiasm is a lot better. Last year, they bought in, but the ones that are here this year from last year, it’s a different mindset …”
But Tidwell said multiple players have been injured at the same time.
“Having everybody (at practice) hasn’t happened yet,” she said.
“It’s little things,” she continued. “We’re doing everything else we can. We do a lot of dynamic stretches, keeping them warm, getting their shoulder work in and working on their form and technique between warm up and conditioning and the weight training program just so that we can prevent more injuries. I haven’t had any knees and shoulders and stuff like that. It’s just been little, weird things, for lack of a better word.”
Live Oak is scheduled to scrimmage Denham Springs on Monday before facing Episcopal and Zachary in jamboree action August. 26, and Tidwell said she’ll use those tests to try and find a starting lineup.
“Right now, it’s just finding six that will work together and communicate and have the form down,” she said. “I’ve got to find that cohesive group. Since I’ve had the injuries, that took out a couple of the kids that were starters, so that means some others kind of have to step up. Right now, I’m not really worried about score, which nobody else is either. It’s just a matter of making sure we can put together all the little things we’ve done and execute our game plan going in, which would be to improve defense and improve our ball control. We’re small. We’re not going to be a big blocking team, so we have to be much better with our ball control and our defense if we want to be able to challenge bigger teams to compete. That’s really where the focus has been with practice. That’s why our contacts are trying to get more on them to get better ball control so we can give ourselves an opportunity to make some plays that score and side out for us.”
“We just want to be better tomorrow than we were today and be better this year than we were last year,” Tidwell continued. “We’ll just take it one day at a time and try to stay healthy and just work on bonding and putting it all together.”
