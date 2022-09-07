WALKER – Don’t look now, but the Walker volleyball team is on a bit of a roll.
The Lady Cats moved to 9-1 on the season, grabbing a 3-2 win over Iowa at Walker on Tuesday. The Lady Cats won, 23-25, 25-10, 25-14, 19-25, 15-13.
“Playing a game like this you can see – I hate to be cliché – but you can see the potential in them, but I see the growth,” first-year coach Tyler Dixon said after the Lady Cats finished as the runner-up in the Assumption Tournament over the weekend. “We’re 9-1. We won nine games last year. We got nine (wins) in the first two weeks. We’re there. They’re doing well. I’m proud of them, 100 percent, and I think they’re buying into what I’m bringing to the table, big time.”
After Iowa, which advanced to the Division III quarterfinals last season, won the fourth set 25-19 to even the match at 2-2, Walker jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the final set with Mya Vidrine serving all three points.
Iowa came back to take a 7-5 lead on Kamryn Howard’s kill before Walker rallied to take the lead.
The Yellow Jackets tied the final set twice at 12-12 on Jordyn Underwood’s ace and 13-13 on Brilee Lantz’s kill before Walker scored the final two points, capped by an ace from Grace Clark as her serve went off an Iowa player’s hands to end the match.
“All I did was just serve normally, and I saw the girl’s hands go up and not have a very stiff platform, and I just saw it go toward the bench,” Clark said of the final point. “I was like, ‘This is it. This is all or nothing’, and I just collapsed. I was so excited.”
“It takes a lot of energy just to play three sets, but for five sets, you really have to push yourself,” Clark said. “You have to push everything you have in you. You have to also push your teammates, too. It’s not just about you. It’s about your whole entire team and getting their energy up. For our team to win this and to come out of this as a better team in general, it just makes our season skyrocket and makes us so excited to play another game, another set, another match, and just win it all and to never give up.”
Iowa snapped a 1-1 tie in the fourth set, jumping out to an 8-2 lead before consecutive aces by Walker’s Kyra Patrick cut the advantage to 8-6.
Walker tied the set at 10-10 before the Yellow Jackets went on a 9-0 run with Howard serving on eight straight points. Walker got within 20-15 before Lantz’s kill ended the set.
The Lady Cats led 6-2 in the third set before Iowa got within 13-11. Clark had a pair of aces during a run that put Walker ahead 17-11, and a consecutive kills by Aaliyah Garza helped spark an 8-3 burst to close out the set for a 25-14 win.
“We practiced really, really hard, especially (Tuesday) at practice on getting kills and blocks and everything, so I’m glad that we put that in motion today,” Vidrine said. “Our hitters are really, really good, and we’re not the tallest team. We’re a pretty short team, but we still manage to hit the ball in. We have some really good hitters and some really smart players on our team, so I think that helps with getting kills and stuff.”
With Vidrine serving, the Lady Cats jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second set, and Walker eventually pushed the advantage to 21-5.
“My coach by the ‘up and over’ (mantra), so I just get back there and I’m thinking ‘Get this ball in’. I don’t care where it goes, as long as it goes in the court,” Vidrine said. “You’ve got to make your serves. If you miss it, you have zero chances of getting a point, but if you make it, you have multiple possibilities of getting it.”
Iowa cut the lead to 23-9 before the Lady Cats came away with a 25-10 win.
“When we’re on, we’re on, but it’s going to take us some time to consistently be on like that,” Dixon said. “I’m fine with that. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m not rushing them.
“I have no problem doing that, because I know what’s in them,” Dixon continued. “If I would have sat down on that game, if I would have gave up on them in that game, they would have given up.”
The first set was tied three times early on – the last time at 5-5 – before the Yellow Jackets grabbed a 12-7 lead.
From there, the set featured five ties before Walker led 23-21 lead on Garza’s kill, but Iowa scored four straight points to end the set on a pair of Walker errors and two aces by Howard for a 25-23 win.
“Our first set, we came out very slow – very, very on our heels, not very offensive at all, a lot of hitting errors,” Dixon said. “We couldn’t get a good ball out of serve-receive. I spend a lot of time with these girls, so I’m picking up on their characters. A lot of them, I can tell when they’re in that game mode, and a lot of them, I can tell when they’re letting that fear get to them.”
For Dixon, and his team, the win is part of a process.
“This is very exciting,” Vidrine said of the win. “It’s like this is how we’re going to play for the rest of the season. It’s really building our season, and I’m excited to see what’s coming next.”
“I’m enjoying the year, but I’m not looking at just this year,” Dixon said. “I’m looking to really build at Walker High School to be one of these programs to where we can branch out and really be a top-notch volleyball school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.