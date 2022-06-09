Tyler Dixon didn’t want focus on his age but more on his knowledge of the game after being named the new volleyball coach at Walker High.
“(I’m) old enough to get it happening,” said Dixon, who was an assistant at Denham Springs High last season. “I don’t really like to focus on my age because my age really doesn’t really reflect my knowledge, some would say, but I’ve been in the game long enough to really get some stuff moving.”
Dixon, who spent the past year as the director of the Southern Premier Volleyball Club, which has eight teams, takes over for Kaylee Guidry, whom WHS principal Jason St. Pierre said will focus on being an assistant coach with the Walker softball program.
“I did get a taste of running some teams and doing all of that over club season with eight teams, so I’m pretty prepared to step in as the coach of this team,” Dixon said. “I know it’s a lot more when it comes to head-coaching in high school rather than directing in club, but I’m definitely prepared and ready to go for it. I’m excited for it.”
Dixon said coaching at Denham Springs High last season will help him as he takes over the Walker program.
“Spending this last year at Denham, it really helped me rev up my mindset to step up to the plate with the big guys,” he said. “I’m glad to still be in a 5A at Walker because I like being where the bigger dogs are, so I can fight with them.”
He said he met with the team Wednesday, and he said the Lady Cats made a solid impression.
“One of the things that did stand out to me – it’s a very small thing – but I saw that they all were uniformed and had their gear and stuff,” he said. “This is very early in the summer already, and for them going through a transitional period but still showing up uniformed and ready to workout, even at a lifting program, because they’re doing strength and weights right now … that tells me a lot. Even without a coach, all of them are still going. All of them are still uniformed, still showing up, so they’re choosing to still go.”
Dixon is using the team’s summer league play as an evaluation period of sorts.
“I’ve just been watching them, letting them play, learning their personalities and stuff like that, nothing too serious right now,” he said.
He also has an idea of how he’d like the Lady Cats to play.
“The style of play I want to keep is a very aggressive offense and a very passionate defense,” Dixon said. “On offensive side of the ball, I want us to be on our toes … On the defensive side of the ball, I want us to be a step ahead.”
It’s not Dixon’s first time as a head coach as he helped start the program at Lake Charles College Prep, which fielded its first team in 2019. He said part of what got him to Walker was the opportunity to work with St. Pierre and athletic director Joey Sanchez.
“Principal St. Pierre and Mr. Sanchez are probably (some) of the best-minded people I’ve met when it comes to their vision for their athletic programs and outside of athletic programs for Walker itself,” Dixon said. “They want the best, I can honestly say, for every student at that school and every single program whether it’s a club or an athletic event. They want the best for Walker, and that’s the type of mindset I need to be around.”
St. Pierre said Dixon’s background with volleyball on the high school and club levels were plusses when it came to hiring him.
“We hit a home run,” St. Pierre said. “He’s got the credentials and his success rate. He knows the game. He’s got his club ball, and that helps out. What I’ve noticed is the girls really improve with his coaching, and he’s been successful everywhere he’s gone. Once we interviewed him, it was a no-brainer.
“We’re looking forward to Tyler doing great things and taking our volleyball program to the next level,” St. Pierre continued.
Dixon said another key part of his transition to Walker has been working with assistant coach Mina Williams.
“Having a great assistant that’s going to be passionate with you as well and believe in your system just as much as you do is something that you don’t come across often,” Dixon said. “I’ve been in positions before where I have not had an assistant as passionate as my assistant is now, so picking that up with this new job is something that I’m definitely looking forward to.”
Dixon is hoping it all comes together for the Lady Cats this season.
“I’m excited,” he said. “The girls are excited, and we’re looking forward to this big season at Walker. It’s going to be a big turnaround. These girls are going to put in the work, and they’re definitely going to see the results of that work this year.”
