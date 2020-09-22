SPRINGFIELD – Of course both teams couldn’t win, but when the Walker and Springfield volleyball teams squared off Tuesday, both of them took something positive away from the outing.
Walker picked up a 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9 victory at Springfield for its first win of the season.
“We were struggling with confidence in the last few games, and our mental side was kind of struggling, so I think it is good that we’ve got our first win of the season under our belts just because I think it is going to have a really good confidence boost for our kids …,” Walker coach Kaylee Guidry said. “I think that’s the little boost we were needing, especially since district starts next Monday.”
It was Springfield’s fourth loss to a Division I team this season.
“Definitely disappointment by the players,” Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert said. “They’re disappointed at the end because we don’t finish on top with the win, but we’re not disappointed as a coaching staff at all because we do see that we have the fight and the heart. We’re watching them come back two sets down. That is such a hard thing to come back after being down two sets and win two sets. We’d like to see the ‘W’ in game five, but we’re not disappointed in them in the least. Everything’s a learning experience and a challenge to grow, so we’ll take advantage of it.”
In the deciding set, Walker (1-4) jumped out to an 8-3 lead on Kyra Patrick’s ace before Springfield battled back to cut the lead to 9-7 as Katie Riddle got a pair of kills and Marina Daniels and Almira Brown had others.
Walker, however, extended the lead to 13-7 on a trio of Springfield errors and a kill by Anna Ferrand, who finished with 13 kills and 11 digs. Springfield got within 14-9 before Walker’s Reese Patten, who finished with 17 assists, got a kill to end the match.
Springfield (2-5) tied the match at 2-2 in the fourth set, jumping out to a 9-1 lead as Karsyn Eckland and Katie Randall had aces. Ferrand had consecutive aces to cut the lead to 13-8 before the Lady Cats tied the score at 17-17.
The score was tied two more times – the last at 20-20 on Ferrand’s block – before Springfield closed with a 5-2 run, winning the set on Ferrand’s service error into the net.
“Springfield’s good,” Guidry said. “We tip our hat. I was actually excited to come and play them because this my first time we’ve played since I’ve been at Walker. They’re a solid team. I think we were both competing back-and-forth pretty well over the night. I think we kind of got behind in one or two of those games more than we should have and we kind of dug ourselves a hole, but luckily in the fifth game, we were able to kind of come out of it.”
Springfield won the third set – its first of the match – after snapping a 5-5 tie on Dali Hughes’ ace. From there, the set featured five ties before Springfield took the lead at 18-17, battling back from a 14-10 deficit.
Walker tied the set at 19-19 before Springfield closed with a 6-0 run, including a pair of kills from Riddle.
“We’ve seen in different matches and in different sets, different people go back there and be the difference maker with serves,” Hebert said. “It was Dali’s turn. She did a great job. She’s just a great defender in general. She has a lot of spirit and a lot of fight on the court, so it was nice to see her come through.”
“We made some subs just for a couple of rotations, and those kids went in and made big plays for us, so that’s what we’ll do with them,” Hebert continued. “They’ll all have an opportunity to come up with a big part of it, and so far, they’ve taken advantage of those opportunities.”
The Lady Cats trailed 3-0 in the second set before getting an ace from Patrick and two from Lillie Waguespack during a run that put Walker ahead 18-8.
Springfield chipped away, cutting the lead to 23-20 on consecutive aces by Brown. Errors by both teams made the score 24-21 before Riddle’s kill attempt went out of bounds to end the set.
“We have to create our own momentum since the gym’s kind of quiet,” Guidry said, referencing smaller crowds in gyms because of COVID-19 restrictions. “So when we get those leads, it’s natural momentum that we’re building, and their energy kind of gets there and they get more happy and all that good stuff and they’re enjoying the game a little bit more, so it kind of naturally happens. But we’ve been harping on it to create it from the get-go, and I think they were kind of able to see what momentum shifts and the energy’s going to produce, and I think they saw that at the end of the night because in fifth set, that’s when they had the most energy.”
The first set featured four ties – the last at 11-11 – before Patrick served on 13 straight points, including five aces, allowing Walker to take a 24-11 lead.
“I’m pretty sure I just thought about it and was like, ‘I’ve got to get these serves over or coach is going to kill me about it,’” said Patrick, who had eight aces on 31 serves.
“I was surprised that I kept serving that long,” Patrick continued.
Isabella Alvarez’s kill ended the run before Brown’s service error into the net ended the set.
“It was definitely a team effort and definitely a team win,” Guidry said. “Kyra just showed out on her serves, so I’ll take that any day.”
