The Walker volleyball team picked up a 25-8, 25-20, 25-22 win over East Ascension on Saturday in District 3, Division I play.
Ashton Bailey had 17 assists and four aces, Anna Ferrand added 11 digs, 10 kills, three blocks and two aces, Ali Kennedy had seven kills, two aces, two digs and two blocks, while Reese Patten chipped in seven kills and six assists.
Lillie Waguespack added four kills, two assists and four blocks.
