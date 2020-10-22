WATSON – It seems the Walker and Live Oak volleyball teams bring out the best in each other.
Walker rallied for a 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 15-12 win over the Lady Eagles in District 4, Division I action Wednesday at Live Oak.
“Live Oak played hard tonight, and then our girls played equally as hard,” Walker coach Kaylee Guidry said. “They were neck-and-neck pretty much all night. There was not a score on the scoreboard that was not close the majority of the time. My heart rate was up. I know theirs were. These are the fun games, and these are the ones that you always want to come out on top, but you also like the competitive nature of it. We were evenly matched, and it was a fun game to watch, but they definitely gave me a few heart attacks, I feel like, in there, but we pulled it out, and so that’s all I can ask.”
Live Oak coach Janie Tidwell couldn’t complain about her team’s effort.
“It was fun, it was competitive, it was all out,” Tidwell said. “We didn’t play well (Tuesday) night (in a loss to St. Michael), so I told them from (Tuesday) night to tonight was a huge improvement, They had fun. They played hard, and we just came up short on the score.”
“That was fun,” Tidwell said. “It was a good game. It was a fun game.”
In the deciding set, Walker jumped out to a 7-3 lead on Anna Ferrand’s block, but Live Oak whittled the lead away, knotting the score at 9-9 on Jaelyn Ray’s kill.
The score was tied twice more – the last time at 11-11 – before a pair of Live Oak errors put Walker ahead 13-11. Walker’s Ali Kennedy followed with an ace then had a service error before Ferrand’s kill ended the match.
“At the end of the game, we all knew we had to push to win, and I got caught up in my head at the last game point,” Kennedy said. “I know there’s a lot of rivalry and I know that we like to push and fight against each other. We all are friends off the court, but when we get on the court, it’s a different game.”
“I’m really proud of us after today,” said Kennedy, who finished with nine kills, four aces, a block and an assist, said. “We’ve been in a slump the past week or so, but today really made a statement for us and I’m proud of how we played.”
After the Lady Cats won the first set 25-19, Live Oak led 5-1 to start the second set and 19-13 before Walker made a comeback as Kyra Patrick had an ace and Ferrand two more during a run which put the Lady Cats ahead 24-20.
“Consistency is a big thing that I follow, so when I go up there (to serve), I know that I’m going to get it over,” said Ferrand, who had 14 digs, 13 kills, nine blocks and three aces. “That’s the mindset that that a lot of us have. It’s just, you go up there, you get it over. That’s our job.”
A pair of Walker errors cut the advantage to 24-22 before a Live Oak kill error ended the set.
Live Oak led 5-0 to start the third set before consecutive kills by Kennedy and Reese Patten knotted the score at 6-6. The score was tied two more times – the last at 8-8 – before Chloe Magee’s kill gave Live Oak a 15-11 lead.
Walker chipped away, and the score was tied three times down the stretch. Live Oak snapped an 18-18 deadlock on a Walker error and never trailed the remainder of the set, building a 23-20 lead before a kill and an ace by Ferrand cut the advantage to 23-22.
Magee, who finished with 18 digs, 16 kills, two aces and two blocks, closed out the set with a pair of kills.
“She’s been that player the whole season,” Tidwell said. “As long as we keep her healthy and keep her hungry to want to hit, setters find her. She’s leading my stats in every game. She’s that player, but like we say with everything else too though, we had to have the passes. We had to have the sets. It’s the whole combination of it, but it was working with her. They didn’t have an answer for her, so that worked to our advantage.”
Ray had 15 digs, five kills and two aces, while Rylee Parnell added six kills and three blocks.
Patten had 13 assists, nine kills, two aces and two digs, while Ashton Bailey added 14 assists, three kills, an ace and a block for Walker.
Walker led 4-2 to open the fourth set, but Live Oak tied it at 7-7 on Rylie Angelle’s ace. After an 8-8 tie, Josie Cooper’s ace put Live Oak ahead 10-8.
From there, there were two ties at 11-11 and 13-13 before Live Oak grabbed a 19-14 lead.
Walker got as close as 19-17 on Ferrand’s block, but Walker errors and a kill by Rylee Parnell gave Live Oak a 22-17 lead.
Live Oak led 24-20 on Charlee Musso’s kill before three straight errors by Live Oak cut the lead to 24-23. Live Oak won the set on a Walker receiving error.
“I think in the third game we kind of came out more complacent,” Guidry said. “You never want that as a player. They just had to get their heads back in it, and I think they kind of waited too late to get their heads back in it, and it kind of took away from their game. In the fourth set, I think we did the same thing where we kind of came out a little complacent. We did have a little more fire and it was a lot closer game. We just didn’t get it.”
“After that second set, I said you have one of two options here, you can give up, you can quit, or you can find the passion and the fire and come back and make it a challenge, and they stepped up,” Tidwell said. “They did well.”
