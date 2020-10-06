WALKER – Walker and Live Oak turned in an effort fitting for district rivals.
In a hard-fought contest, the Lady Cats got the upper hand this time around, rallying to take a 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 win over the Eagles on Monday at Glen Ellis Gym.
“We knew that we needed to come back, especially after that first set, with energy, and that’s something we’ve really been focusing on lately – having that positive energy to go out there, to fight to win,” Walker assistant coach Alyssa Farmer said after Walker coach Kaylee Guidry missed the match with an illness. “I was worried after the first game that they were going to harp on that. We’re working on our mental game, and they came back with fire, and we kept that fire up for the next three games, which is exactly the direction that we’re wanting to head into.”
The Lady Cats also played without Lilly Waguespack, who is out with an injury.
Live Oak, which picked up three wins last week, dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-1 in District IV, Division I play.
“They wanted it more than we did,” Live Oak coach Janie Tidwell said of Walker. “You could tell in their faces, their spirits. You going to miss balls, you’re going to hit balls out, and you’re going to do stuff. In the fourth set, they missed six serves in a row, and we couldn’t do anything behind their misses, and they caught up. You’ve got to swing the momentum back. You’ve got to play to win, and you’ve got to want to win it.”
“We’ve got to figure out to win,” Tidwell continued. “We’ve to got to want to win and execute it and play to win.”
After Live Oak won the first set, Walker (2-8, 1-2 in District IV, Division I) went to work on its comeback in the second set as Anna Ferrand had a kill and an ace during a run that gave the Lady Cats a 14-9 lead.
Live Oak whittled the lead to 15-14 on Katie Campbell’s kill, but Walker took advantage of errors to extend the advantage to 19-15. LOHS got as close as 22-20 before Walker closed with a 3-1 burst, capped by a net violation by Live Oak to close out the set.
“Every set that we go into, we all have the mindset of ‘this is a new game, we’re starting from zero, we’re going to fight as hard as we can, and we’re going to win this set,’” Ferrand said. “That’s our mindset … and after every set, we create a new mindset and we start from zero points again and work hard to get there again.”
Walker kept the momentum to start the third set, opening with an 11-4 run capped by Lauren Harvey’s kill. The Lady Cats led by as much as seven three more times before Live Oak cut the lead to 18-14 on Josie Cooper’s ace.
Ferrand had a kill and an ace, pushing the lead to 21-14 before Ali Kennedy’s ace closed out the set. Ferrand had 16 kills, four aces, nine digs and seven blocks.
“It’s again that mental game,” Farmer said of getting off to a fast start to open the set. “We need to keep the energy going so that they can keep focusing on what they need to do. Lately, we’ve been struggling on finishing.”
Live Oak swung the momentum in its favor, opening the fourth set with a 9-3 run that featured aces from Alyssa Holden and Cooper. Ferrand had a pair of kills during a burst that cut the lead to 12-11.
Kennedy’s ace tied the set at 14-14 and the score was tied four more times – the last at 18-18 – before a run of Live Oak errors helped fuel a run that gave Walker a 24-18 lead. Ferrand served on five straight points to spark the surge.
“It’s pressure, but I’ve been playing for four years, so I know what pressure feels like, and a lot of the girls do too,” Ferrand said. “I mean, I’m used to pressure, and I know that in that moment, I just have to be consistent. I don’t have to slam it down their throats. Just as long as I’m consistent and can consistently get my ball over the net hard enough to where they’re having trouble picking it up.”
Kills by Kailyn Lemoine and Rylee Parnell were part of a Live Oak burst that cut the lead to 24-22 before a service error ended the match.
“Effort’s there, execution wasn’t, but it was a whole group,” Tidwell said. “I had to make a bunch of subs, which I shouldn’t have had to do. Subs came in did a good job, but if our key players aren’t on, then we’ve got to figure something else.”
“I think they came in and I think they just weren’t really ready mentally to play for some reason,” Tidwell continued. “We practiced (Sunday). Practice was good. You give them all the tools, and they’ve got to execute. At the end of day, they didn’t execute. Walker played a great game. Everything they did – their passing was good. Their hits were on. Give it to them. They played a great game. They earned that one. They played well.”
The first set featured four early ties before Walker led by as much as three seven times. The Lady Cats’ largest lead was 19-15 before Live Oak bounced back taking advantage of Walker errors to tie the score at 20-20.
Walker led 21-20 on Kennedy’s kill, but Lemoine answered with one to tie the score again before Marissa Holloway had three straight aces and Walker service error closed out the set with a 4-1 run.
“It obviously amplifies our momentum and makes us play better as a team,” said Holloway, who finished with three kills, three aces and three digs. “Once our spirits get up, we just keep playing good, and that points keep racking up.
“I think it was fun,” Holloway said of the match. “I had fun – good competition.”
Jaelyn Ray added six kills and five digs for Live Oak, while Chloe Magee had 10 kills, two aces, four digs and a block and Cooper had eight digs, three kills and two aces.
Kennedy had eight kills and two aces for Walker, while Reese Patten had 17 assists and three kills.
Ferrand is hoping the win is the boost the Lady Cats need for the remainder of district play.
“It’s just nice to know that when we work hard enough, we can beat district teams,” she said. “It’s really nice, and it’s really going to help us in these next few games we’re going to have to play this week.
“I always enjoy playing, but ones where the teams are close to our level, they’re always more fun,” she continued. “It’s more moving. It’s more competitiveness between the players, so I always enjoy playing teams that are closer to us way more because we’re working harder for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.