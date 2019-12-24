VOLLEYBALL

In a district with some of the state’s true Division I heavyweights, it’s hard to garner any notice unless you’ve finished near or at the top.
Walker High was one such case study that bucked that trend.
Although the Lady Cats won only one district match, the coaches in the District 4-I were able to notice a distinct improvement in this year’s team.
Because of Walker’s 12-game improvement of a year ago – winning 17 matches this season – and the program’s first trip to the postseason in eight years – second-year coach Kaylee Guidry was selected the district’s co-Coach of the Year with Patrick Ricks of Dutchtown.
“Our district’s top tier, so I wasn’t expecting that at all,” Guidry said. “It was a testament to not only my year, but also the kids and coach Kara. It shouldn’t be just Coach of the Year, but rather Coaching Staff of the Year.”
Walker’s success was also recognized when four of its players received all-district honors.
Senior Alexis Shirley and junior outside hitter Anna Ferrand both earned second-team laurels, while senior Kameron Bond and sophomore Reese Patten were honorable mention selections.
Senior setter Jamie Elenbaas, who was also chosen to the honorable mention team, was the lone representative for Live Oak.
“Last year we had two honorable mention,” Guidry said. “To have two on the second team, the mean’s they’re in the Top 12 of the district, and if you’re in a top tier district, it says a whole lot about your program and shows that you’re moving in the right direction.”
Lady Jackets have three named honorable mention
While the top two teams in the district – St. Joseph’s Academy and Central – combined to land eight players on the 12-member All-District 3-I first team, Denham Springs was able to place three of its players on the honorable mention squad.
The Lady Jackets, who reached postseason play against Dutchtown, were represented by senior Sophie Faircloth, junior Kailey Dunham and sophomore Savannah Bishop on the team.
Springfield's Lobell, Hughes named to Division IV, District 4 team
Springfield's Tabby Lobell was a first-team selection on the Division IV, District 4 All-District team, while Dali Hughes was a second-team choice for the Lady Bulldogs.
Pope John Paul II's Kendall Battistella was selected the district MVP.
VOLLEYBALL
District 3-Division I
First team
Erin Beene, SJA
Perri Evans, Baton Rouge
Mark Fralick, Central
Bailey Guercio, Central
Krystal Moore, Baton Rouge
Simone Moreau, SJA
Anna Musso, SJA
Caroline Nunnery, Central
Morgan Perry, SJA
Olivia Reams, SJA
Ava Ricks, Baton Rouge
Lillian Talbot, Zachary
HONORABLE MENTION: DENHAM SPRINGS | Kailey Dunham, Sophie Faircloth, Savannah Bishop; CENTRAL | Madison Stephens; ZACHARY: Machaela Neal, Monet McDaniel; ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY | Katie Polson, Haley Priest.
MVP: Simone Moreau, St. Joseph’s Academy
Coach of Year: Michelle Lebouef, Central
District 4-I
First Team
Elaina Anderson, St. Amant
India Bennett, Dutchtown
Londyn Brown, East Ascension
Aubrey Dwane, St. Amant
Zoe Wooten, Dutchtown
Second Team
Jaela Drumgole, Dutchtown
Anna Ferrand, Walker
Abby LeBourgeois, East Ascension
Alexis Logarbo, Dutchtown
Zoe Richard, St. Amant
Alexis Shirley, Walker
HONORABLE MENTION: WALKER| Kameron Bond, Reese Patten; LIVE OAK | Jamie Elenbaas; ST. AMANT | Lacey Harvey, Olivia Rome.
Offensive MVP: Truli Joseph, East Ascension
Defensive MVP: Gracie Duplechein, St. Amant
Co-Coaches of the Year: Kaylee Guidry, Walker, Patrick Ricks, Dutchtown
DIVISION IV, DISTRICT 4
First Team
Ansley Tullis | PJP II | OH | SR
Rachel Hartmann | PJP II | OH/MH | JR
Mallory Norton | PJP II | RS | SO
Tabitha Lobell | Springfield | OH | SR
Presley Morse | St. Thomas Aquinas | DS/S
Makia Clark | Pine | OH | JR
Leah Ladner | Pine | OH | JR
MVP: Kendall Battistella | PJP II | S | JR
Second Team
Reese Polk | Pine | OH | JR
Dali Hughes | Springfield | MH | SR
Kalli Tullier | Pine | OH | JR
Morgan Faciane | PJP II | MH | SR
Kayla Benedic | PJP II | OH | 8th
Claire Cyrus | St. Thomas Aquinas | DS | SR
Alexis Anderson | St. Thomas Aquinas | MH | JR
Caroline Eschete | St. Thomas Aquinas | MH | JR
HONORABLE MENTION: PJP II: Ali Tullis, Reagan McVay; PINE: Kaitlyn Cochran; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Marley Vinet
