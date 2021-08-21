WALKER -- The Walker volleyball team has taken a bit different approach to prepare for the upcoming season, and it’s got everything to do with building a tighter bond among the team.
“We’ve been working on skills, but our main focus this summer and returning back for the regular season has been mostly team building, team bonding,” Walker coach Kaylee Guidry said. “We do stuff throughout practice from time to time, but we’ve also taken different little trips … different things like that.”
“It’s just getting to know their teammates and coaches getting to know their players,” Guidry continued. “That’s basically been our main focus this summer. It’s probably been the most player focused summer that I’ve been a part of as a coach.”
Some of the team bonding events included an “end of summer bash” that team members, their parents and siblings attended at Beach Bums on a Sunday afternoon. The team also went to the Lion King Retreat Center for an overnight stay and team building. Guidry said maybe the team favorite was a sleepover held at Glen Ellis Gym.
“They really enjoyed that,” Guidry said. “They asked for another one after.”
Guidry said the team bonding hasn’t stopped with the season approaching.
“We do things throughout practice, just random little activities that make them really have to trust their teammates and get to know their teammates too and just try to transfer that on to the court,” Guidry said.
Walker had scrimmages this past week, with Guidry interested to see how the team’s bonding exercises translate on the court.
“Our kids are learning to trust each other based on the things that we’ve done in the summer on team bonding, and I think it’s slowly but surely starting to show,” Guidry said. “Hopefully it’s going to show right when we get to start playing. In practice, you show spurts where there might be a little lack of trust, but then you also see moments where there is trust, so that proves that our team bonding is really helping and working and doing what it’s supposed to. It’s transferring. It might not be overnight, but it’s transferring over (to the court).”
Those scrimmages gave Guidry game-like situations that will be different from practice to observe the team in.
“Sometimes the kids, they know their teammates,” she said. “They know what they’re about to do. They know them so well that sometimes it gets monotonous when we’re intrasquadding against each other. I think they’re really excited to play someone other than themselves. Since May, early June, they’ve been playing against themselves. Obviously, we do some summer camps and things like that, but it’s not the same. Once you get into the season, it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re here. It’s showtime’, so we get to kind of see where they’re at based on what they’ve done all summer.
“Mainly, I’m looking at their skill development … but also I’m mostly looking for effort,” Guidry continued. “I would prefer a kid that’s going to give me complete effort over a kid that’s going to give me half effort and has better skills.”
“Some of these kids are neck and neck, and I think the effort’s going to put them above or below one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.